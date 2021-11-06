Dwayne Bravo Awaits Upcoming Bollywood Acting Opportunities | Bollywood





All-rounder from the West Indies Dwayne Bravo wowed the world with his cricket skills and music. Now he can’t wait to start his Bollywood rounds. The Chennai Super Kings player, who regularly appears in his music videos such as Jaeger Bomb and MS Dhoni, also made an appearance in the Tamil film, Chithiram Pesuthadi 2, in 2019. And his next destination is Bollywood. If the opportunity arises, why not? I will never say no to acting. I like to do different things. It’s a challenge for me. As for the entertainment side of things, I can’t wait because that’s what I love, Bravo tells us, adding, Plus, I know, it impacts other people’s lives, it’s why I’m still up for this. The 37-year-old reveals the reason he joined the Hindi film industry. I want to bridge the gap between my country. There are so many artists in my country (Trinidad). They will love the opportunity to come and work here. I see myself as a vessel to try to bridge the gap between two countries that have a similar culture, shares the cricketer. The hitmaker Champion has already made a wishlist for the Bollywood chapter of his life, and he has names like Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh. My all time favorite is Shah Rukh. I really want to work with him someday. And then, Ranveer. I am a huge fan of him. I remember a few years ago he was supposed to perform at IPL, and he was doing rehearsals for that. When he saw me, he stopped his rehearsals just to greet me, and even did the Champion’s dance, the 37-year-old recalls. Speaking of IPL, Bravo, who recently participated in the tournament, which just ended in Dubai, admits that adjusting to the changes brought about by the pandemic was not at all easy. At first, adjusting to the bio-bubble and getting tested for the virus every three days, seeing the world from hotel windows, or when going to practice or a game, was a challenge. , he admits. Explaining the reason, Bravo shares, Now players have gotten used to it, but we still have a lot to sort out and adapt in this new normal. But returning to the stadium to play was a cherished experience in itself.

