



SERIES. The show receives good reviews for sticking to the history of the cartels in Mexico. / HollywoodReporter

As part of his preparation to upload his role, Mexican actor Alejandro Edda went to federal court in Brooklyn where, during a trial in 2019, they would send Joaqun “El Chapo” Guzmn to jail for the rest of his life. The 37-year-old actor, trained in the Stanislavsky Method (a way of approaching acting), went to observe “how he walked, the sound of his voice when he spoke briefly to the judge, the way he whose face he touched, “he said of the interview with Vice. The context: In the series released by the platform on Netflix, the “Chapo” played by Edda has been a supporting actor for the first two seasons, but for the third season, which debuted on November 5, the character takes center stage as the man who would come to dominate the drug lands of Mexico. The series is praised for showing the historical development of the cartels since the 1970s, 80s and 90s. In fact, it begins with the founding and fall of the Guadalajara Cartel, considered the country’s first modern drug cartel. What do they say? Alejandro Edda says that in this New York court, one of Guzmn’s lawyers appointed the actor to the capo. “He looked at me and smiled, he himself left (…) I didn’t even blink. I just stared at him and said: “Oh shit, did that just happen?” – He says that to configure his character they had very little documentation and material. He says he’s never had more than a few articles, books, a photo, and even the short video that Sean Penn recorded for Rolling Stone magazine. The actor says he really enjoyed the experience of playing the capo, but says it is important for him not to glorify the way of life of the traffickers. “The show never did,” he said.

He adds that he has known many people who died “because of drugs and because of the cartels”. The data: Edda’s childhood in the central Mexican state of Puebla was a far cry from the drug-related violence of the ’80s and’ 90s, but her life changed when her single mother moved to the United States and greater opportunities. opened for the field of theater. Edda says her experience studying the Russian Method, combined with her American adaptations learned in California, is what allowed her to sympathize and humanize the leader of the Russian Federation. Sinaloa Cartel. “I don’t judge my characters, I don’t judge if he’s a good or a bad person (…) I just try to be as specific as possible as an actor and portray him in the pages that they give me for the sake of the show. “ Main source of news: Vice.

