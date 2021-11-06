Kiwi actor Thomasin McKenzie is on the roll of a lifetime

With four major films in five months, Thomasin McKenzie landed with a bang on the world stage. A lead role in Edgar Wright’s new film could make her an even bigger deal. She talks to Chris Schulz.

Young Kiwi actress Thomasin McKenzie is on the verge of having a big time, but she’s calmly biding her time here at MIQ as the world praises her for an intense performance with some of the biggest young names in showbiz.

In 2019, the young actress Kiwi had spent four months shooting a grueling new film with British director Edgar Wright, known for his avant-garde hits. Shaun of the Dead and Baby Driver.

Playing opposite Anya Taylor-Joy, the Emmy-winning actor for the Netflix hit The Queen’s Gambit, as good as Doctor Who star Matt Smith, it was McKenzie’s greatest performance to date, a demanding lead role that required him to juggle an impossibly dark storyline with intense choreography for intimate ballroom dance scenes with Taylor-Joy.

With covers taking longer to complete in 2020, McKenzie has lost two birthdays – her 19th and her 20th – to film.

It’s been a big part of my life, said McKenzie Thing in an exclusive interview. I feel like a completely different person.

Called Last night in Soho, McKenzie plays a young fashion designer called Eloise Turner who unwittingly moves into a small London studio full of demons. At night, she begins to be haunted by Sandie de Taylor-Joy, a former resident, socialite and singer of the 60s.

Provided Thomasin McKenzie in his latest film, set in the UK.

As their lives intertwine and things start to escalate, the film turns into a psychological hell meant to leave audiences frozen in their seats until its gruesome conclusion. It’s the kind of good time that only ends when someone cries or bleeds, says one. Daily screen critical.

Realizing that she couldn’t wait to see him, Wright invited McKenzie to come see the results with him. It was, says McKenzie, a frightening viewing experience. It was very cold in London and I hadn’t dressed for the weather, she said. Then the movie started. Sitting down to watch something that was so intense to film and intense to watch, my body was panicking. It was unbelievable.

Amazing is a great way to describe the reception the film receives. Already abroad, Last night in Soho will debut in New Zealand theaters – alert levels permitting – in November, and audiences are expected to prepare for a breakout performance by McKenzie in a film that has received approval from Quentin Tarantino .

Provided Scenes from last night in Soho.

In recent weeks, critics have run out of adjectives to describe the 21-year-old’s performance. Enchanting, sung Hollywood journalist. Ascendant, proclaimed Squire. There doesn’t seem to be anything that she can’t do, gushed a IndieWire critical.

It is the crowning of a year already filled with distinctions. In January, McKenzie was described as a dazzling talent by Vogue, who chose her as a rising star. That prediction came true: McKenzie played lead roles in four films over five months, making her possibly Aotearoa’s most wanted actress.

Despite the praise, McKenzie says none of this was planned. I never know what’s going on, McKenzie joked from his Aotearoa MIQ hotel room.

Chatty and relaxed, she had been locked up there for almost two weeks, playing cards with her father in the next room between Zoom interviews promoting her various projects. In my opinion, nothing is wanted. It just happened.

It’s hard to believe. McKenzie, the daughter of actor Miranda Harcourt and director Stuart McKenzie, seems to be born for it. She quickly rose through the ranks, progressing Shortland Streett to the acclaimed film by Debra Granik Leaves no trace and Taika Waititi’s Bunny Jojo in just a few years.

Now she’s in demand by Hollywood, a staple for any director who wants an innocent face against darker material, and as a result, she’s found herself rushing from project to project. Many of them have some of the biggest names in the industry attached to them.

For proof, just take a look at July when its enchanted box office run started with Old, an M Night Shyamalan thriller about extreme aging on a private beach. Just a week later Justice of the Rabbit King, a study on the character of Bruised Kiwi, hit theaters and won five-star reviews.

In a few weeks, McKenzie’s hot streak continues with an appearance in Jane Campions The power of the dog, a film shot during the pandemic that saw Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and McKenzie scamper off to Dunedin and other remote locations for Westerners from Montana. It has already won accolades and will screen at the New Zealand International Film Festival in November and on Netflix in December.

SONY PHOTOS Starring New Zealander Thomasin Harcourt-McKenzie, the 2018 film Leave No Trace was set in Portland, Oregon.

That’s not all. McKenzie just finished filming a four-part adaptation of Kate Atkinson’s bestseller Life after life in the UK, describing it as a wonderful experience.

I really feel like I’ve been busy, McKenzie said when asked if she orchestrated this avalanche of content. They happen to be coming out at the same time.

When she first read the script for Last night in Soho, she wasn’t sure what she was going to do. McKenzie says she said yes because it reminded her of her grandmother, Dame Kate Harcourt.

In the film, Eloise’s owner lives downstairs and is played by Diana Rigg, in her last feature film appearance before her death last year.

It was almost a tribute to my grandmother, Kate, she said. I’ve spent my whole life with her downstairs or in the next room.

McKenzie says she had no idea the Wright movie would come out the way he did. Little did the script reveal of its disturbing imagery and ghostly ghouls. Edgar had this incredibly strong vision for the film, she says. The style, the visuals, the lighting, the timing – it’s so hard to encapsulate in the script. ”

But she realized it would be a challenge, and after a number of supporting roles, McKenzie was ready to do more. It was a big challenge for me, she admits. I think it’s really important for me to do drastically different things, to learn and try new things, and not to get stuck in a way of working or acting.

So what’s the next step? After leaving MIQ, McKenzie planned a vacation. After four films in five months, she deserved her month off. After that, she returns abroad. There are more projects to work on and film festivals to attend. She won’t be back for much of next year, but for now she says: I’m happy to be home.

Last night in Soho is in theaters from November 11.