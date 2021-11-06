Aishwarya Rai poses with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Jaya, Aaradhya and the whole Bachchan clan | Bollywood





Amitabh Bachchan had left his fans wondering after the photos of Diwali he shared featured everyone in the Bachchan family except Aishwarya Rai. The actor has now responded to his fans’ grievances by finally sharing a full family photo that also has Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya in the frame. Sharing Diwali’s greetings again, Amitabh wrote on Instagram: “The family prays and celebrates together .. is pavan afsar by, shubhkamnayein – deepawali mangalmay ho (Best wishes on this occasion – Happy Diwali)” Photo shows Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya seated on the left with Aaradhya between them. Sweta Nanda’s son Agastya Nanda and sister-in-law Natasha Nanda also joined them in the photo on the right. His daughter Navya Naveli Nanda is seen sitting on the floor. + Previously, only Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Sweta and Navya were seen in Diwali photos shared online. Fans were delighted to finally see Aishwarya Rai in the family portrait, many of whom were also keen to know the details of the Bachchan Grand Residence. A fan wrote: I wish you a happy Diwali Amit ji. You wonder more about the artwork in the background. Can you share some details. Another asked with humor, Sir piche ki painting majanu bhai n bnayi h kya. he is exceptional #majanubhai. Many others have called it a complete family and a perfect family in the comments section. Amitabh Bachchan shared two photos of himself, Jaya Bachchan and their children, Abhishek and Sweta on Friday to show how they have all changed in the past few decades. He had written: Some images never change sitting position, even over time. Also Read: Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Celebrate Diwali With Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya And Abhishek In Jalsa, Silver Chairs Are Back The 79-year-old had joked about what was missing from his family photo on his blog. The actor had written, the only thing out of place in the photo are my Nike sandals. The Gulabo Sitabo actor is currently treating a toe injury and wears comfortable, mismatched shoes with his costumes on his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

