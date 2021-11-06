‘Stranger Things’ actor Finn Wolfhard to direct horror thriller at barely legal 18

Finn Wolfhard, best known for his role as Mike WheelerinStrange things, is currently preparing to be the man behind the lens as he will soon be wearing the director’s cap. The actor mentioned in a recent interview with NME that he will be directing his very first feature film and has already directed a short film titled Night shifts. The actor will soon be seen in Season 4 of Netflix’s sci-fi thriller, set for release in 2022.

Finn Wolfhard to direct his first feature film

In the interview with the publication, the Strange things The actor has revealed that he is currently directing his first feature film. The actor mentioned that the film is a “horror-comedy-slasher film” that takes place in the context of a camp. Although the actor has not disclosed any details regarding the project, fans are delighted to see what Finn Wolfhard has up his sleeve.

The actor will soon appear in the highly anticipated fourth installment of Strange things. The official season teaser was unveiled at the Netflix Tudum event in September. The teaser hinted at the show’s plot going way beyond Hawkins, as Jim Hopper, played by David Harbor, is stranded in Russia. The main pieces of the season will take place in a mental hospital and see actors such as Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink and many more reprise their roles. The actor in a recent conversation with CBC Listenviacomicbook.com, spoke about the upcoming season of the fantasy show. He mentioned that with each season the series gets darker, but called season 4 of the series the darkest yet.

Finn Wolfhard was last seen in Ghostbusters: the afterlife, a fantasy comedy film. The film gave him the opportunity to play a role alongside Bill Murray, Paul Rudd, McKenna Grace and many more. Directed by Jason Reitman, the film follows a single mother and her children, who move to a new city and discover something shocking. They learn they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and their grandfather’s legacy, which has been kept a secret for years.

