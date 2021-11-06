Pranaay discusses the challenges of composing the music for “Call My Agent: Bollywood”





Songwriter and singer Pranaay has said that composing music for the “Call My Agent: Bollywood” web series is not at all easy. As was done during the pandemic, coordination with the team was done by phone or Zoom calls. He shared, “I was approached for scoring the music for ‘Call My Agent’ in the midst of the second wave of the pandemic. We had a crazy deadline and we couldn’t meet physically. So it was mostly over the phone and Zoom calls, that’s pretty much what we had to do. But the energy never went down. “The visuals and directions were so crisp, and we had new celebrities in every episode. So the episode was extremely exciting and uplifting given the time frame we had. “We finished the whole score in about a month and a half, each episode is about 40 minutes long, so it was quite difficult for me.” Pranaay is known for his work in the “Baaghi” franchise, “Munna Michael” and more. “Call My Agent: Bollywood”, directed by Shaad Ali, stars Soni Razdan, Rajat Kapoor, Ayush Mehra and Aahana Kumra. He adds how this project was different from the previous ones, saying: “Usually it’s detective stories or crime thrillers, but it was a very light and very funny spectacle. “It was a challenge because we were in the second wave of the pandemic and the visuals were so fresh it never felt like that was normally what we get so it was a completely vibe. new and different from the series. “ Pranaay says he made some good friends in this project. He first worked with director Shaad Ali and also gained new experiences. “I made a lot of friends and the second is the genres that I didn’t even know I was able to create, but I made it for this one. Plus, scoring music for actors like Rajat Kapoor, Tinu Anand, Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Soni Razdan, made my job as a composer easy and awesome too.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.glamsham.com/ott/web-news/pranaay-opens-up-on-challenges-faced-while-composing-music-for-call-my-agent-bollywood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos