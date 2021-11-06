Entertainment
‘You missed the UN’: netizens react to actor Prosenjit Chatterjee scoring PM and CM for cancellation of food delivery
In Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee wrote an open letter Addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after Swiggy canceled her order, netizens had a day in the field offering endless jokes and memes on social media.
Unhappy with the canceled delivery, Chatterjee wrote in her open letter, “What if someone depended on these food apps for their dinner? Will they stay hungry? “. He added: “There can be a lot of such situations. So I felt it was necessary to talk about it.
While the letter posted on Twitter quickly went viral, many netizens said the problem was too “trivial” for the problems of poverty and hunger around the world.
Many others have said that he is “just looking for attention” and that there is nothing to raise such a tone as he has already received a refund from Swiggy.
PM respected arenarendramodi and CM respected @MamataOfficiel, your kind attention please. pic.twitter.com/fry7F6wYl7
Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) November 6, 2021
While many internet users initially thought it was a joke, others started sharing hilarious memes and GIFs when the letter went viral. Many have also tagged the United Nations, the US President and even NASA on the messages they shared.
#Tiredness: Raise a one-off product problem to the PM, that is to say to the product manager of the product#Cable: Raise the issue to the Prime Minister of India https://t.co/cO8XV92usf
Harshith Mallya (arHarshith Mallya) November 6, 2021
With a heavy heart and a light brain, I urge @POTUS & @NASA to please a middleman and take immediate action against swiggy and other food companies.
Keeping @KremlinRussia_E looped for better support on this.
Greetings,
A guest who did not eat that day https://t.co/IcQqgTPyzT
(@aa_ohm) November 6, 2021
sir / madam, while you are investigating this my paneer pasanda had too much mirchi – what if i was choking? https://t.co/2ZpY1NkMPs
Harini Calamur (@calamur) November 6, 2021
I like @prosenjitbumba s trust that PM and Bengal CM can agree on this one and refer this matter to CBI! This certainly requires an investigation by the CBI and may even require a report to be written by the MEA and the Department of Defense. https://t.co/tauljZxlLQ
Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) November 6, 2021
everything is fine, but what is the @WHO to do about this impending pandemic ?? https://t.co/HFvyvAQ1KR
(___Ajinkya) November 6, 2021
At first I thought it was a parody account. https://t.co/XErGBMPILH
(@ 672rahul) November 6, 2021
Celebrity rights are sometimes at the next level https://t.co/wJmJqexiTA
Abhishek Rao (AbhiKyaScene) November 6, 2021
Hey @TheTweetOfGod, urgent attention is needed https://t.co/GAD9H7Ez1i
Sergio will be in RB18 (@immarocks) November 6, 2021
Prosenjit to swiggy & zomato https://t.co/fcnT7O5S5h pic.twitter.com/5j6bRmf6Ij
Viplove Singh (@Buddhiijeevi) November 6, 2021
Please find Mamata Di’s answer to “Bumba” pic.twitter.com/AywjcdmBYs
Marc (@marcferns) November 6, 2021
Prime Minister and President of India after realizing that Bumba Moshai would then take the matter to the UN: pic.twitter.com/K58JVqshF9
Tarun (earYearOfMonk) November 6, 2021
Finally, someone had the guts to raise this question that everyone is thinking about but no one dared to open their mouth. thank you sir pic.twitter.com/v3xaEcLxBq
Abhinav (@ say2aj) November 6, 2021
“Seriously Bumba da?” Had a face. pic.twitter.com/s0f006l0i4
Swarna Bhattacharya (@Swarna_here) November 6, 2021
