Spy: the secrets of a Hollywood producer





Kiwifruit farmer Shoshana Sachi has a message for young kiwis: follow your dreams and never take no for an answer. Sachi is a producer on the hit HBO sci-fi superhero show Max Doom Patrol, leading a star cast including Brendan Fraser, Michelle Gomez, Matt Bomer, Skye Roberts and former James Bond , Timothy Dalton. The journey to Hollywood began in New Zealand when Sachi moved here from Malaysia with his parents at the age of 15. At Sacred Heart Girls’ College in Hamilton, she had a visualization board above her bed with post-it goals to enter UCLA to study. the production of television and cinema. “I came close to that dream when I graduated from University of Waikato with a degree in screenwriting and English,” the 33-year-old told Spy. Producer Shoshana Sachi on set with former James Bond actor Timothy Dalton. After graduation, she applied to do a master’s degree at UCLA, but was turned down. Instead, she spent a year in Manchester, England, working odd jobs as a photographer and attempting to participate in the BBC’s Drama Writers Program. “I got closer a few times, but I was often told my writing style was too American. I applied to UCLA again and finally entered their master’s program in screenwriting,” says -she. Sachi, who now lives with her husband in LA, was nearly broke and was in danger of returning to New Zealand before she broke down. Writing for the cartoon network show Power Players was followed by writing for Doom Patrol and three seasons later she’s now at the top of the pyramid as a producer. This was a double promotion from the executive editor, which she says is huge for a newcomer to the industry. “Hollywood, the industry, is hard work. It’s a maze to navigate a labyrinth with landmines. It could kill you or it could make you stronger in your craft and be an incredible launching pad. most young designers, it’s often an overwhelming experience it destroys and rebuilds you. It’s not for the faint of heart, “she says. Sachi likes that the outcast group of characters on his show aren’t excited to put on a cloak and fight evil instead of being terrified. “They are especially afraid of themselves and how the outside world might receive their ‘weird’ nature. Some of the characters also deal with trauma, mental health, disability, sexual assault / abuse, and self-esteem. feel excluded because of their sexuality. My favorite character on the show, Jane, is a sexual assault survivor who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. “ Her advice to young Kiwis who dream of Hollywood is to make sure the lens is what you really want. “Do it if it gives you joy, but also because you inherently feel it’s your space in the world to take. Then be courageous and focused. Make sure that whatever you do is of service. of that goal, make sure you’re always, in big or small ways, working toward that goal. “ Young producer gives back and is a scholarship donor to UCLA

