Nightwing actor hints at Gotham Knights release in spring 2022





The Nightwing voice actor in Gotham Knights has added more fuel to the fire regarding the game’s possible release in the spring of 2022. Earlier in the week, promotional posters for Gotham Knights were leaked and displayed a Spring 2022 release window. The posters appeared legitimate given that they had been posted by Jin Park, who worked on the image of brand and marketing of the game. It wasn’t much to continue to consider how vague “spring” is, but it was more than what we were given when the game was officially delayed. earlier in the year. Related: Gotham Knights, Please Stop Pretending Batman Is Dead Since then, more fuel has been added to the fire and it comes from official Nightwing actor in Gotham Knights, Christopher Sean. Redditor vincethemagician shared that his game selling point, Weekly recognition, posted on Instagram sharing the news that Gotham Knight’s promotional posters potentially leaked the release date. Under the post, Christopher Sean, commented “Hmmm” with a bat emoji. While this is far from confirmation that the Spring 2022 release window is true, it does add some credibility to the posters being true. If this leak had no truth, Warner Bros. would probably say no, and the game’s official cast certainly wouldn’t comment suggestively on the rumors. It’s unclear how much the voice actors know about the release times of the projects they’re working on, and could just be Sean having fun with his fans and playing on the rumors, but a spring 2022 release date for Gotham Knights makes a lot of sense. It was previously scheduled to be released at some point in 2021 before being delayed a few months ago, so spring 2022 doesn’t look that far from its original target. It would also line up well with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is also targeting 2022 but looks much more likely to launch in the second half of the year. Next: The Simpsons Season Eight Is The Best TV Season Anywhere

The Animal Crossing game desk is ridiculously detailed Suddenly feeling embarrassed by my ir configuration. Read more

