Chrissy Teigen wears a saree at Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali party, Mindy Kaling jokes about ‘cultural appropriation’ | Hollywood





American model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend celebrated Diwali this year with actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas. On Instagram on Friday, Chrissy shared a video in which she and John wore ethnic clothes to the party at Priyanka and Nick’s house in Los Angeles. In the clip, taken at Priyanka Chopra’s home, Chrissy Teigen wore a purple and pink saree with gold embroidery and also sported a maang tikka. John Legend dressed in a sherwani and wore a white garland. John and Chrissy stood as they posed for the camera. They were surrounded by several people and fireworks were also burned, as the post shows. Sharing the post, Chrissy wrote: “Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating !! Thanks for having us @priyankachopra and @nickjonas !! We love you both! @Papadontpreachbyshubhika” followed by a red heart emoji. + Reacting to the post, actor Mindy Kaling commented, “It’s over! I don’t care if you two look sexy! This cultural appropriation will not be tolerated!” Chrissy replied: “@mindykaling YOU TAMED ME !!!!!!!” Earlier, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of images on Instagram with Nick Jonas as they performed Lakshmi pooja. In the photos, Priyanka wore a yellow sari and Nick was dressed in an embroidered white kurta. Sharing the pictures, she wrote a song of prayer in the caption. “With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi, we invite her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali,” she also wrote. A day before Diwali, Priyanka had attended a party hosted by Mindy. Lilly Singh was also part of this pre-Diwali party. Sharing photos, Priyanka wrote, “Love, laughter and a room full of badass desi boss women. Thank you @mindykaling, @deepica + @meena for a lovely pre-Diwali celebration.” She added, “Happy Diwali New Year’s Eve, love, light and happiness to all. Kicking off the festivities with great gratitude and surrounded by love. “ Meanwhile, Priyanka recently returned to the United States after spending her time filming in Europe for her web series Citadel. She also has several projects in the lineup, including The Matrix: Resurrections, Text For You and the recently announced Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa. She will appear with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the film. Read also | Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Performs Lakshmi Puja At Home In LA, Fans Are Proud Of Her For Spreading Our Culture To The World Along with Nick, she recently joined the production team of the Broadway show Chicken and Biscuits. Priyanka also shot for Netflix’s Jonas Brothers Family Roast with members of Nick’s family. The show will be released on November 23.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/hollywood/chrissy-teigen-wears-lehenga-at-priyanka-chopra-s-diwali-party-mindy-kaling-jokes-about-cultural-appropriation-101636099564028.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos