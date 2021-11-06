Actor Emilio Estevez, released from Disney for refusing to be vaccinated





One of the television surprises of this 2021 was We are the best: a new era, the television series that took back the Patos team, the Mighty Ducks, and in which Emilio Estevez took back the character of Gordon Bombay, the coach who improved the lives of his players. But the second season will have to do without their services for an unusual reason: Martin Sheen’s son and Charlie Sheen’s brother turn out to be anti-vaccine and Disney, which produces the series, demands that its production workers have received the appropriate injections. prevent the Covid-19 from sneaking into the filming. According to the portal Deadline, Disney’s television production company ABC Signature had been in a gang for weeks and hosting with Estevez ahead of season two. In Hollywood, unions and studios agreed after the virus emerged that workers in Area A on set should offer guarantees of vaccination. These are the actors and anyone in contact with them during the filming. Skeptical Disney requests that actors and those in contact with them be vaccinated against Covid-19, and Estevez has not offered them adequate guarantees Having an actor on leave, in addition to the risks to his health, is a real headache for producers, who must suspend filming or restructure any production around its losses (either by contact or by contracting the virus). And, as Estevez refused to comply with this new safety and health policy, Disney chose not to extend his contract until the second season. This is a setback for the production of We are the best. As well as being the adult protagonist of the drama with the expected Lauren Graham, the scripts for the family series were already being written. Now is the time to rewrite the new episodes, taking into account that he was a foundational piece, that he had become the coach of new improbable ice hockey promises and that he had some storylines in the air. which needed to be resolved in the second season.

Read also Father Sol Gimferrer The series created in March 2021 reclaimed the universe of We are the best with a Gordon Bombay (Estevez) at off-peak, owner of a rink in poor condition and who receives requests for help from new young people, including Evan Morrow. (Brady Noon), who was kicked out of the Ducks for not being good enough. And it is that the Ducks had abandoned the positive philosophy of Bombay to become an ultra-competitive team after their successes. And Bombay, with the help of Evan’s mother (Graham), challenged the Ducks with a new team of misfits. The coach’s journey ends, however, with Estevez’s refusal. According to Deadline reports, sources close to the actor claim that his absence from the second season is also due to creative reasons. And the question viewers are now asking themselves is: who could come back from the movies of the 90s to make up for their absence? It’s time to put a good check on the table for Joshua Jackson, the other protagonist of the film saga and with a subsequent CV that includes Dawson crece, Fringe, The Affair O Doctor Death? Hurry The scripts for the second season will have to be rewritten as he was the protagonist of the series along with Lauren Graham and young Brady Noon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lavanguardia.com/series/20211106/7843111/emilio-estevez-despedido-disney-somos-los-mejores.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos