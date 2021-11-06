Here’s how a propeller pistol using blanks can still fire a fatal shot

UPDATE: Saturday, 12:41 p.m .: Many more details emerge on this case. Read more about this developing story here, here and here. We have also clarified a terminological confusion below.

A gruesome tragedy occurred on the set of the upcoming New Mexico western “Rust” on Thursday when the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed and director Joel Souza was seriously injured in a shock. accidental shooting. A propeller pistol apparently malfunctioned when fired by star Alec Baldwin, an event which is still under investigation by local law enforcement.

As is often the case after such events, there is a lot of confusion about what exactly happened. If a gun was filled with blanks, how on earth could someone be killed? How can a “prop” gun be lethal. Has a crime been committed?

We will try to answer these questions here. Of course, we also have to point out that the details of the tragedy on the set of “Rust” are far from complete and it will be days, if not weeks, before we know the full story.

First of all, it is important to understand what the term “prop gun” means in this context. People tend to assume that these are non-functional weapons of the type used in theatrical performances, or toy guns that shoot hoods to produce smoke. And while it is true that these are also propeller pistols, the term can also apply to real pistols which are used as accessories.

There is a problem with how technical jargon used in a profession and normal general use of words can conflict. As the gunsmiths on set made clear in the days following the tragedy, they or they generally use “prop” to denote replicas and inert toys, and real guns as “real”. But this is not universally applied or understood, as we all saw in the aftermath of the shooting, when the real pistol used in this shoot was referred to as a ‘prop’ by people on and off set and in the media. . The point is that, despite everything, the term “accessory” is often used interchangeably to refer to replicas and real weapons by a considerable number of people, and it is important to keep this in mind.

Likewise, the term “live” bullets in the context of a film set can refer to anything that can be fired from a firearm, whether blank bullets or real ammunition, which can only add to the confusion when trying to determine what happened.

The reason a production would use a real gun is simple: verisimilitude. As a firearms instructor Dave Brown wrote for American Cinematographer magazine in 2019 real guns add authenticity to close-ups in particular. Anyone who has ever held a firearm can confirm that a real firearm looks, weighs, and handles differently than an inert prop.

But, Brown noted, they also need experts on the set to make sure they are treated properly at all times. This is because a gun is always a gun no matter what is in it. And that brings us to how a blank loaded firearm can kill someone.

The term “empty” is an abbreviated version of the full term, empty cartridge. Notice that I said cartridge and not bullet. A cartridge is a unit of ammunition inserted into the barrel of a firearm made up of several parts: The casing (sometimes called a shell); propellant material (gunpowder) inside the hull; a primer at the bottom of the cartridge; and at the tip of the cartridge, the projectile itself (bullet). Here is an example, courtesy of Hunter-Ed.com:

When you pull the trigger, the firing pin strikes the primer, igniting the gunpowder, causing an explosion of superheated gases that propel the bullet out of the barrel. The shell casing is then expelled from the barrel when a new cartridge is loaded into the chamber.

A blank is a cartridge that has it all except for the projectile at the tip. Instead, the tip is crimped or otherwise sealed with paper batting or wax to retain gunpowderr. Which means, theoretically, that when you pull the trigger you’ll get the bang, recoil, muzzle flash, and a shell ejected, without the lethal supersonic bullet ending what you pointed the gun at. .

But, remember when we mentioned muzzle flash and superheated gas? It’s still a lot kicked out of the gun. And bullet or no bullet, that means anything near the end of that barrel is in danger. In fact, there is a surprisingly realistic example of this in “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”. During the standoff at the end, Jesse shoots a gun from inside his coat pocket, causing his coat to catch fire:

This alone would cause serious damage to someone if they were close enough to the cannon.

But there is also the padding used to hold the gunpowder in place instead of the bullet. This is squeezed out when you pull the trigger. And even if it’s just paper or wax, if you get close enough it can cause serious damage, like what happened when actor Jon-Erik Hexum died in 1984.

Hexum was on the set of the CBS TV show “Cover Up”, and he was bored for a long time on the set. As a joke, he loaded his revolver with a blank cartridge, spun the barrel as if playing Russian roulette, and put the pistol to his temple. He pulled the trigger, unaware that it was extremely dangerous, and the wad of the custard hit his head. It wasn’t strong enough to penetrate his body, but the impact fractured his skull and sent bone fragments into his brain. He died 6 days later.

Tragedy can also strike if the propeller pistol is loaded incorrectly, which happened to Brandon Lee, son of Bruce Lee, in 1993. He was on the set of his movie “The Crow”, shooting a scene that was using a propeller gun that was mishandled. A cartridge with a projectile tip got stuck without knowing it, and when a blank cartridge was loaded and fired, it pushed the actual cartridge, fatally injuring him. He died a few hours later, at just 28 years old. His case is also a major example of the confusion of the term “propeller gun”. The weapon that killed him is since his death exclusively referred to as a “prop gun”, even though it was very real.

And of course, if someone makes the mistake of loading a normal round instead of a blank round, then the weapon is just a normal lethal weapon.

As for the issue of criminal liability, it’s up to law enforcement to investigate, and it will certainly be some time before we know anything about the “Rust” tragedy. But it is clear that in the vast majority of cases, the person who pulled the trigger was not at fault. They were given an accessory and assured them that it would function normally – and it does not.

Mistakes don’t have to happen because of incompetence or malice. Even small miscalculations can lead to a potentially dangerous situation. This is why it is important that productions have knowledgeable experts who oversee all aspects of the use of firearms on film and television sets.