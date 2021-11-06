Entertainment
Movies: Memories of an Actor
Informed actors do not content themselves with keeping their experiences or their life lessons in their memory file today; they alchemize them in pounds.
Many names of B-Town have become authors and have written autobiographical and anecdotal tomes (Karan Johar, Rishi Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Kabir Bedi, Emraan Hashmi, Sonali Bendre, Ayushmann Khurrana) or fictional (Twinkle Khanna) or on themes self-help motivators (Anupam Kher, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty).
Divya Dutta is one of the select clique of star authors who are already on their second literary endeavor. Over a career spanning nearly 30 years, Divya has worked and vibrated with the creamiest layer of movie stars, and she has now fashioned the most memorable of those interactions into a book, The stars in my sky.
She is enthusiastic, I find film people fascinating and I have had the chance to get to know a lot of them up close. My second book deals with the links I share with some of my fellow artists; links that touched me in a subtle and beautiful way. These people were there when I needed them most, helped me in my career or otherwise or just made me smile.
For Divya, writing is not only a creative expression but also something deeply personal. His first book Me and Maa turned out to be cathartic. Recalling how she started to write, Divya reveals: When I lost my mother, I didn’t know how to cope. She decided to mend her despair by celebrating her mother in a book. She envisioned Penguin as the publisher of books, a preface by Shabana Azmi as she too has a strong bond with her mother and a launch from Amitabh Bachchan. Luckily, everything came true.
She shares a lesser known fact, Mr. Bachchan has been the greatest supporter of my life. Pushed by her brother, she had taken a savage blow and sent a message to Amitabh asking her to release her first book. He replied: Let me know when and I will put it in my calendar. History repeated itself when Amitabh readily agreed to write a preface for his second book.
Amitabh Bachchan, of course, is one of the stars that Divya wrote about in her book. She says: I have told how much Mr. Bachchan is sensitive to his co-actors. Divya played petty Bachchans shoulder in Baghban, and she was uncomfortable being mean to her favorite star. But he understood as best he could that this little girl is really sad and he cheered me up without even realizing it, sighs Divya, calling the moment magical.
Divya played it safe by sharing their chapters with the cast after I wrote about them. She says I had a huge crush on Salman which turned into a huge affection for him after we worked together. As a newcomer, I wasn’t sure how to stage a death streak. Salman stayed in the back after his bag and helped me. I will never forget him.
Some of the stars Divya has written about include Shabana Azmi, Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre. Dismissing the idea that two actresses can’t be friends, she said, there’s a brotherhood here where we’ve looked at each other even in silence. Shabanaof knows I don’t like to rehearse too much, so she makes sure it stays that way. Juhi agreed to share a vanity van with me when she was a big star. We ate together, watched movies and became friends. I love it. Sonali and I started our careers together and she looked at me like a rock.
Divya has a characteristic emotional way of describing her book. This is my potla of memories that I sprinkled on the pages.
From Brunch HT, November 7, 2021
