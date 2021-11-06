At least 8 dead, 300 injured at Houston festival – The Hollywood Reporter

At least eight people have died and dozens have been injured after a wave of crowds caused panic at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival Friday night in Houston at NRG Park, authorities said.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña called it a “tragic night” for the city. He estimated the number of spectators at the concert at 50,000 and said the problems started to occur shortly after 9 p.m. People started to fall and pass out, which created further panic, ”said Peña.

We did not immediately know what had prompted the crowd to move towards the stage. Peña said a “mass injured” incident was triggered at 9:38 p.m., shortly after which her team transported 17 patients to hospital, 11 of whom were in cardiac arrest. Astroworld organizers had a medical tent on site, but Peña said festival staff “were quickly overwhelmed” by the situation, leading her team to step in and dispatch up to 50 units.

More than 300 people have been treated at the on-site field hospital, the fire chief said, but he did not give details of the extent of the injuries.

Two sources familiar with the investigation said Hollywood journalist Saturday as police are investigating a drug-doping incident in an area of ​​the festival where chaos has started. The sources said it appeared to have been targeted at unconscious people and the influx of crowds could be the result of panic as participants rushed to safety. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told a news conference authorities “heard rumors that people were injecting drugs” during the show.

Concert crews on site were working to provide police with drones and ground footage. One of the knowledgeable sources says a 10-year-old is among the dead.

In a press release posted to his social media saturdayScott said he was “absolutely devastated by what happened” Friday night and that he was “committed to working with the Houston community to heal and support families in need.”

“My prayers go out to the families and to all who have been touched by what happened at the Astroworld festival. Houston PD has my full support as they continue to investigate the tragic loss of life, ”he wrote.

A question that arose immediately afterwards was why the concert continued after Scott interrupted the show several times to get help for distressed attendees. A source close to the rapper said THR he stopped the show once he was made aware of the magnitude of the situation.

Videos shared on social media show a chaotic scene. Early in the evening, in a separate incident, hundreds of spectators knocked down steel barricades and broke through security to access the concert. Later, when the tragedy was already underway, medical personnel can be seen carrying young people on stretchers and attempting CPR on others. A clip showed Scott still on stage performing as several spectators attempted to notify security guards of the emergency.

The lineup for Friday’s festival included artists such as SZA, Master P, Yves Tumor, Toro y Moi, Roddy Rich, Lil Baby and Scott, who were scheduled to close the evening from 8:45 pm to 10:00 pm He invited a guest surprise to Drake. THR contacted representatives for Astroworld and Live Nation for comment, but did not get an immediate response early Saturday morning.

A reunification center has been opened at the Wyndham Houston hotel for family members who may not have heard from loved ones who attended the show.

“Our hearts are broken,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who was also at the press conference. “People go to these events looking for a good time, a chance to relax, to make memories. This is not the kind of event you go to to find out about deaths.

This year’s event marked the third annual Astroworld hosted by Scott, who grew up in Missouri City, outside of Houston. By organizers, the 2021 edition has been extended to two days due to demand. The sold-out event is one of the largest organized by the city.

A statement posted to Astroworld Fest social media on Saturday confirmed that the second day of the event has been canceled in light of the tragedy. “Our hearts are with the family of the Astroworld festival tonight – especially those we have lost and their loved ones,” organizers said.

In a statement posted to the City of Houston’s Twitter account, Mayor Sylvester Turner said he had “called for a detailed briefing from all stakeholders, including Live Nation, Harris County Energy Park, firefighters, the Office of Emergency Management and other agencies explaining how the event got out of hand, resulting in the death and injury of several attendees.

In a brief statement shared on its Instagram, Apple Music – the official live-streaming partner for the two-day Astroworld Fest – wrote that “their thoughts are with the victims who have tragically lost their lives or been injured.” After Friday’s tragic event, Apple Music posted several videos from the concert to their verified social media accounts, but they have since been deleted.

Abbey White contributed to this story.

November 6, 6:35 a.m. Updated with information from a knowledgeable source.

November 6, 9:15 a.m. Updated with Astroworld Fest statement confirming Saturday’s cancellation.

November 6, 9:30 a.m. Updated with statement from Travis Scott and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

November 6, 12:25 p.m. Updated with Apple Music statement.