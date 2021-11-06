McCartney, with and without Lennon

It would be easy to fill the rest of that critical space with less than print-worthy lyric titles from McCartney’s extensive catalog. It can’t be faulted for not including awkward doggerels such as Oo You, Mumbo, and Bip Bop. McCartney is also not to be blamed for the pride he takes in the lyrics selected for these books, though some are also treacherously close to the doggerel. (I am thinking of My Love and Live and Let Die, the latter of which has been rewritten from the original published score to eliminate this ever-changing world we live in, although the changed lyrics are still terribly mundane.) lyrics to these 154 songs, one must be impressed not only by McCartney’s productivity, but also by the fertility of his imagination and the power of his casual, no-frills style. The best of the songs collected here (For No One, Shes Leaving Home, When Winter Comes, On My Way to Work and many more) reflect eyes fixed on the little intricacies and curiosities of everyday life and a mind that bounces freely. , take childish pleasure in this freedom. The lyrics make it clear that McCartney wrote to a high standard well beyond his Beatles years, and even the weakest lyrics in the books have a character of their own: a sense of dizzying playfulness and unsupervised experimentation. . They are a joy to read because they breathe the joy that their creator took in their making.

Like most pop lyrics, the lyrics of McCartney’s songs are considerably more effective with the music they were written for. With the addition of melody, harmony, instruments, human voice, and studio electronics, a recorded piece of music can come together like, say, Come Together, a Lennon song that McCartney made. transformed in the studio by radically modifying the music. The lyrics do not, however, present a partial view of McCartney’s songs; he presents a different view of them. In the absence of music, the books add new accompanying elements to the lyrics: photographs, reproductions of manuscripts, images of memories and artifacts related to the songs or the time of their creation, and lengthy commentaries by McCartney. . These materials are far from ancillary and in fact make up the bulk of the content of The Lyrics. (Only 156 of the 874 pages of the books are used for lyrics.)

The commentary was constructed with the help of Paul Muldoon, the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet, who also happens to be a rock musician and songwriter. In 24 sessions (face-to-face before the pandemic, then via video conference), Muldoon led McCartney in conversations about the songs and then edited McCartney’s language to produce the first-person prose in the books. The text is loose and ruminative, and it reveals a lot about what McCartney thinks about life and music, and what he would like us to think of him.

Time and time again, McCartney shows how deeply rooted he is in literary history and how much his output as a songwriter has in common with the works of Dickens and Shakespeare. John never had anything like my interest in literature, he announces at the top of his commentary on The End, before pivoting to a mini-lecture on couplet as a form. When you think about it, it has been the workhorse of poetry in English until the end. Chaucer, Pope, Wilfred Owen. About Come and Get It, the trifle he wrote and produced for Badfinger, notes McCartney, When you write for an audience like Shakespeare did, or Dickens, whose serial chapters have been read to the public, you have to attract people. Aaaah make us aware of: Paul is truly a man of words, the more literary and cerebral Beatle.

As one would expect from the pop star who posed with her baby tucked in his coat on his farmhouse for his post-Beatles debut album, McCartney speaks with ardor and respect for his parents, his extended family in Liverpool, and the traditional values ​​of the home and the house in general. He attributes the dynamic positivity of his music to the happiness of his family life and, by extension, attributes the biting and cynicism that distinguish much of Lennon’s work to the domestic upheavals of Johns’ early years. For McCartney, a dark view of humanity is a failure and must be a mark of suffering, rather than an attribute of thought.