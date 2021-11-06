To defeat fascism, Democrats must harness the energy of showbiz that helped win 2020

Just a year ago, Donald Trump was beaten by Joe Biden by seven million votes. Yet many pundits and politicians who oppose Trumpism darkly cite recent polls and reflect on the mid-term catastrophes during recent Democratic administrations. This 2020 victory was aided by an unprecedented level of commitment from singers, actors, writers, directors and comedians. While baby boomers love to romanticize the role of artists in the civil rights and anti-war movements of the 1960s, by this time progressive energy was limited to counterculture. In 2020, much of the mainstream culture was deeply engaged in the resistance.

When Jon Stewart started hosting “The Daily Show” in 1999, he was the only late-night comedy host to regularly address politics. After Trump was elected, it was all these hosts, every night. Before Trump, most mass appeal pop artists were apolitical. After Trump, pop stars with tens of millions of fans like Taylor Swift got obsessively engaged. Cardi B’s videos with Bernie Sanders and later with Joe Biden were seen by more viewers than the evening TV news. A “table read” of “The Princess Bride” raised $ 7 million for the Wisconsin Democratic Party, its best fundraiser yet.

In the weeks leading up to the election, Mandy Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody made 18 pro-Democrats social media videos; Sacha Baron Cohen’s new “Borat” the film gutted Rudy Giuliani; Ava DuVernay screened her film “Selma” in a California drive-in that was also set up for voter registration and receipt of advance ballots; Bruce Springsteen told the audience for his radio show, “In a few weeks, we’ll throw the bums out,” and recounted one of Biden’s last TV spots; Taylor Swift’s song “Only the Young” was used in an anti-Trump commercial that included scenes of Black Lives Matters protests; Bette Midler tweeted “Donald Trump is a parasite, a leech Anyone who supports him is shamed”; and Bradley Cooper, Michael Keaton and Lady Gaga campaigned for Biden in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

In the past, artists were good at adding prominence to issues marginalized by mainstream media, such as advocating for LGBT rights in films like “Milk.” and TV shows like “Modern Family” before same-sex marriage legalized and racist police fighting, mostly in the lyrics of hip-hop artists, for many years most politicians avoided the topic. Yet many Democratic experts have often expressed skepticism about the political relevance of electoral activism. In 2019, Chris Matthews was worried on MSNBC that many Trump voters felt there had been “a big party with the liberal elite and their Hollywood cronies and they were left out.” But most of the stars of pop culture come from working-class or middle-class backgrounds and disparate parts of the country. While elite art forms like classical music are primarily supported by a cosmopolitan audience, mass entertainment by definition is popular in all 50 states, as are the tabloids that cover celebrities.

Even among politicians who admire popular culture, the question is often asked whether political art or celebrity activism actually makes a difference. There is certainly such a thing as “preaching to the choir,” or repeating feelings of well-being to an audience that is already in agreement. In recent election cycles, however, the main campaign agenda has been to motivate maximum participation from these same audiences: ‘make the base’. Performers who have their own tribal fan bases can motivate some reluctant voters and make a difference in close elections.

Another role played by some artists in 2020 has been to help bring the center and the left together. In 2016, third party candidates from the Green and Libertarian parties won 5.7% of the vote, allowing a united right-wing minority to seize power. In 2020, helped by high turnout and a huge margin among younger voters (many of whom trust artists more than politicians or the political media), Biden garnered most of those votes. The fringe parties were reduced to 1.7% of the total, which earned him a victory for the Electoral College.

Republicans know who their enemies are. In 2020, Breitbart News had three writers assigned to a daily entertainment section that attacked progressives in show business. When Joy Behar was asked if she was planning to retire from “The View”, she joked that she couldn’t “because it would cause unemployment to Breitbart. “ Laura Ingraham of Fox News wrote an entire book (“Shut Up and Sing”) that attempted to delegitimize “liberal Hollywood”.

Before voting against impeachment, Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican from Colorado, said some who had vandalized the Capitol and attacked police were motivated by “Hollywood socialists Robert De Niro said he wanted to punch the president in the face. Madonna thought about blowing up the White House. Kathy Griffin held up a picture of the president’s decapitated head, and nothing was heard and nothing was said by my colleagues at that time. to overturn a presidential election.)

An urgent need is for Democrats and their show business allies to educate their own base on the slope of what poet Amanda Gorman described at Biden’s inauguration as the “hill to climb.” Another is to find ways to maintain progressive aspirations and recognize the suffering caused by status quo policies, while recognizing partial victories and maintaining clarity on the effect a resurgence of Trumpism would have on millions. vulnerable people.

More importantly, the coalition that defeated Trump in 2020 must project a moral imperative that transcends the 24-hour news cycle. Andrew Breitbart once said that “politics is downstream of culture”. In the libertarian cosmology of Ayn Rand and Donald Trump, the most important thing in life is to avoid being a loser. A contrasting philosophy is found in the scene of “Casablanca” where Humphrey Bogart tells Ingrid Bergman, “It doesn’t take much to see that the problems of three little people don’t represent a hill of beans in this mad world,” and in Bruce Springsteen’s oft-repeated exhortation to his concert audience: “No one wins unless everyone wins.”

Most Americans don’t watch TV news or read opinion pieces like this. Republicans have right-wing radio, along with a well-funded set of social media and blogger algorithms that help them broadcast their daily (and sometimes hourly) talking points to the masses.

Democrats have the White House, but Biden is not a TV star like Trump was, and he has a full plate anyway. Neither the president nor the Democratic leaders of Congress have figures capable of transcending the political media and educating and motivating “low-information” voters. Like politicians and pundits, the art and entertainment world includes characters with outsized portions of the Seven Deadly Sins, but also those who can reach millions of voters who are impervious to conventional political selling points.

The right-wing echo chamber will try to get Democrats to keep populist messengers on the bench. They demonize AOC and Kamala Harris and “liberal Hollywood”, in part to motivate their own base, but also to enlighten Democrats. Resistance artists of 2020 should fully re-engage, and they need to be coordinated with Democrats even if they don’t always agree with them. It’s time to get the group back together.

