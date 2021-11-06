Talking The Forgiven with actor Mourad Zaoui

The forgiven is a haunting and austere look at opposing cultures and ideals. Starring Ralph Fiennes, Jessica Chastain and Mourad Zaoui, the film explores how one wrong move can shatter the life you hold dear, and how wealth cannot save you from guilt. With its premiere at TIFF 2021, the film is a touching and often daring take that is a must-see for subject matter, performance, and story.

Take time out of your busy schedule to TIFF, Mourad Zaoui who plays Hamid, looks back on his role in The forgiven, his career and the continuation of his fascinating career. Zaoui is no stranger to acting and has been seen in countless films, spanning a range of genres. His prominent male appearance and charm, as well as his acting skills, bring a sense of impact, emotion and style to all of his roles. Currently scheduled to appear in Contact with a new series based on ancient Egypt, we got to discuss everything from his current work to TIFF’s first visit.

Mourad Zaoui – The Green March

CGmagazine: What attracted you The forgiven, and how did you get this role?

Mourad Zaoui: I was contacted by my agent, and he said to me, here are three scenes, go take them, and we’ll see, and I booked it. As easy as that.

CGmagazine: What made you want to be part of this project?

Mourad Zaoui: Well, that’s a great story. I love my character and the cast is amazing. Love the whole cast. I love the director and I admire his work. My character, Hamid is a handsome Sufi monk, who is the moral compass of peace, who judges no one, who sees humanity and everything in everyone.

CGmagazine: You’ve been in countless movies and series, have there ever been any issues where you felt like you were being cataloged?

Mourad Zaoui: No, I didn’t have the feeling, I think what my old manager told me, he said, Hollywood doesn’t know what to do with you. You don’t have enough character to be able to play small roles, but you are also tall. You are more of a leading man, but you are not there yet to get those roles. So that was my problem, according to Martin.

CGmagazine: Do you prefer to play the main man or a character actor?

Mourad Zaoui: I’m attached to a few projects where I don’t play like the typical Middle Eastern role. So there was this television program to which I am attached and which talks about Nefertiti. I’ll play General Horn. I’m also attached to where I play a doctor making drugs for a great drug lord, interesting things in a way. The film has already been shot. It is presented in preview in Paris in November. It’s called Contact by the incredible Iraqi Ismail who has been compared to both Argentina and David Lynch. I play a character named Maraud.

This is the story of a Moroccan rock star of British origin who starts shooting heroin in the neck, loses his voice, was not a reasonable slip, loses his voice, goes to Morocco to hide because he had money problems with the mafia and fell in love with the prostitutes. They both ran away from the pimp he worked for, and I was hired to catch them. But instead of just catching them, I started getting lots of people to do it for fun, just for shit and giggles. This sadistic and charming character enjoys torturing and killing people. So it’s cool that I have these two films coming out the same year.

CGmagazine: What was the filming process The forgiven?

Mourad Zaoui: We are fortunate to have started filming before COVID-19 spread like it did. And we are also isolated. We were in two small hotels in the middle of nowhere. We are therefore not in contact with the rest of the world. We were able to do most of the movie before the world got stuck. So we had to stop filming 10 days before the end because the cast and crew were going to be stuck in the Moroccan desert forever. So they had to stop production and return to England and the United States. After a few hiccups, we finished because we were isolated in the beautiful Moroccan desert.

CGmagazine: How have productions changed as an actor thanks to streaming platforms?

Mourad Zaoui: It’s great because we see more and more projects and opportunities. And I hope we will be on one of these platforms.

CGmagazine: What was it like seeing this movie being part of TIFF?

Mourad Zaoui: A lot of people will hear the same answer, and I hope it won’t be redundant. So this is my first time in Canada and, well, my first time in Toronto. When I was a child, I had two posters. One on the edge and the other in my room. In winter and summer, I didn’t know where the new feeling was. And I didn’t know what Canada was. For me it was like a magical land because I have never seen something so beautiful.

For me, Canada, Newfoundland were magical lands, where you could meet hobbits and unicorns. So just being here is a pleasure and an honor in itself. And being at TIFF is the icing on the cake. It is the biggest film event of the year. And I’m just grateful. I have no words for it. I’m just happy to be here. I am excited, happy and honored, and I thank Canada and the city of Toronto.

CGmagazine: Thank you very much for your time. I can’t wait to see the movie because the whole production was phenomenal.

Mourad Zaoui: Thank you sir. Thank you so much.