Entertainment
Royal family: the Hollywood megastar who would have dated Prince Charles
There has always been a great interest in the love lives of members of the royal family. Whether it’s when they’ve started chatting with someone or when an engagement is imminent.
So imagine the excitement when there were rumors that Prince Charles was getting close to a certain Hollywood and Broadway megastar.
In 1974, Prince Charles first met Barbra Streisand in California while she was recording new music, and the couple quickly became friends.
The royal rumor mill has produced reports on several occasions in the past that the Prince of Wales dated Streisand and although the facts remain unclear it is evident that they were very close.
In July 2021, Prince Charles appeared on a radio show called Music and memories with HRH the Prince of Wales as part of the UK’s National Day of Thanks for honoring the NHS for its hard work during the pandemic.
Prince Charles fondly recalled the first time he met the singer. He confessed: I have always been a great admirer of the incredibly versatile American actress and singer Barbra Streisand. “
In 1974, while serving in the Royal Navy as a young lieutenant in the frigate HMS Jupiter, we called the US Navy base in San Diego, Calif., When I heard it was currently filming the movie. [Funny Lady- sequel to Funny Girl]. “
“I had the chance to visit the set and meet her there.
The prince was only 26 at the time and Streisand was 32. He continued: I will never forget his dazzling and effervescent talent, as well as the unique vitality and attractiveness of his voice and talent. ‘actress.
“This next song, Dont Rain on my Parade, is so full of special memories from 47 years ago, I hardly dare think about it.
But Prince Charles isn’t the only one to speak openly about their close friendship as Streisand herself recalled their encounters in an interview.
Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine, Streisand said, “He asked to meet me. So he came to the recording studio… I offered him a sip of tea and thought, ‘They didn’t have to. test me for poison or something? No.'”
“We became friends,” Streisand said. “And I loved spending time in Highgrove for a weekend fundraiser and walking through its gardens.”
In the interview, she also recalled a hilarious story after the prince sent her flowers.
She joked: “I passed [the assistant’s] room and I saw this bouquet of flowers and I said, “Who sent me this? and she said, “A fan named Charles.” And I said, ‘Really? Let me see the note, ”Streisand recalls. ” And there was [Prince Charles’s] joint. “
Streisand noticed that the flowers looked unique as they came from the Royal Gardens rather than a florist. She noted, “They came from her gardens and it is a different aspect of flowers when they are garden flowers.”
“She just took him for a fan,” Streisand said. It was so funny, I thought. It’s Prince Charles!
“That was before he met Diana,” she said. “I had a really funny line on stage when he came to see the show. I said, ‘You know, if I had played my cards right, I could have ended up being the first Jewish princess!’ It was a joke.”
