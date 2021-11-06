Tricias Trips: cycling in Mallorca

In October, 14 cyclists, mostly from the Vail Valley, traveled to Mallorca, Spain, on a cycling trip with local group Out There Adventure Travel.

Tricia Swenson

As the summer activities draw to a close and before the winter sports season, fall is a great time to take a trip. This year I had the opportunity to take a road bike trip to Mallorca, Spain for nine days of cycling and spectacular scenery.

The tour was led by world-class athlete Mike Kloser and his equally athletic wife Emily. The Klosers began making bicycle trips to Europe in 2015 and have traveled terrain in the Dolomites in Italy and the Tyrol region of Austria. When the pandemic cut off international travel, the Klosers were able to continue travel by routing trips along some of Colorado’s most scenic highways.

Mallorca is the largest of the Balearic Islands off the southern coast of Spain. The island is a popular tourist destination due to its climate and recreational activities. According to some of the locals we spoke to, around 35,000 cyclists flock to Mallorca each year to take advantage of the temperatures and terrain.

Mike Kloser

Our group cycled the northern and northwestern parts of the island, along the Serra de Tramuntana. After arriving at Palma airport, we drove for about half an hour to a small village called Valldemossa, which became our home for the following days.

Instead of hauling our bikes across the Atlantic, we hired bikes there. We were all paired up with these awesome top-of-the-line Pinarello road bikes from the Pinarello Experience Bike Shop and set off for our first ride, just a short ride to test the bikes out and make sure we were called in for longer rides. following day.

Vail Daily reporter Tricia Swenson poses at Cap de Formentor near Port de Pollena in Mallorca in Spain. The Spanish island is known for its winding roads along the sea and is a road biking mecca.

Tricia Swenson

We drove from our hotel to Port de Valldemossa and I don’t think I have ever seen any narrower roads than this. From the top of the merry-go-round you could look down and see all the switchbacks, and it almost made you dizzy. But, we went down to the port and came back up and it was exhilarating. Thank goodness the cars are quite small in Mallorca, a lot of Fiat!

The timing of this trip was perfect. There is no better way to reward yourself after a summer of biking and training than by taking a trip that gives you the best views of the Mediterranean Sea. Thoughts of sore muscles vanish as you watch the endless ripples glistening in the water from the top of a winding road on a cliff. The blue water seems to blend into the blue sky with no border in between.

Mallorca’s famous Sa Calobra merry-go-round has 26 switchbacks along the 9.4 km (5.8 mile) descent to the sea.

Tricia Swenson

The terrain was very hilly and the average incline of the climbs was generally between 6 and 10%. The switchback engineering was amazing almost propelling you into the next section of the road. You pass countless olive groves and goats and sheep grazing on the open beach. You hear the bells worn by the animals and also hear the occasional baaaaa of one of the little baby sheep.

After a few day trips on the roads around Valldemossa, it was time to cycle to another town and a new hotel. We drove 76 kilometers (approximately 47 miles) from Valldemossa to Port de Pollena. This route took us to Mallorca’s highest peak, Puig Major, which stands 1,445 meters (4,740 feet) above sea level.

Trip Manager Mike Kloser of Out There Adventure Travel would map each route with distance, elevation gain, and other data for each trip during the trip.

Screenshot of the map

As I mentioned the roads are very narrow in Mallorca by American standards. There isn’t a lot of shoulder to ride on but the drivers are very conscientious and courteous and have a habit of getting around the bikers which was a good thing as I dropped a chain while changing gears returning from the Cap de Formentor lighthouse and there was no shoulder and a lot of tourist traffic. I thought, please don’t knock me down!

Tricia Swenson

I had to put my bike on a stone railing type structure which was the only thing between me and a drop of about 300ft to the turquoise water below. Luckily Prisca Boris, another resident of Vail on the trip, had stopped to take a photo of the beautiful scenery and came up behind me and braved the narrow road and tourist traffic and helped me get my chain back on. my bicycle. Thanks, Prisca; I owe you a beer!

Mallorca is the mecca of road biking. We would see large groups every day from everywhere. Germany, France, England… they were all there. It would be fun to see their bike kits and try to figure out what language they spoke and where they came from.

Along the roads, our group stopped at cafes for bikers. Here we take a cappuccino or an iced Coke from the bottle. Nothing is as good as a Coke on a ride. Wed also orders almond cake, apple cake, lemon cake, fudge brownies, all kinds of baked goods along the way. There’s no need for a processed energy bar when you have homemade treats like this.

Apple cake and almond cake were popular dishes on the menus of Mallorcan cafes.

Tricia Swenson

Speaking of food, there were no calories on this trip. We had fabulous multi-course meals each evening at our hotel or at nearby restaurants. The menus were all very international and you could order a variety of items like fish, steak and sushi. We had a lot of Iberian ham, sobrassada sausages, olives and aioli. The Mallorcan sea bass was made with spinach and tomato sauce.

You might think that with all the driving every day, we start at dawn. This was not the case. Breakfasts are too good in Europe to skip them just to roll earlier, said Emily Kloser. Each morning we start our day with a breakfast buffet and made-to-order eggs. Plenty of bread was served and you often had a cold cut board for breakfast as well. Even gluten-free people slipped bread every now and then, because it tasted so good.

The road to Cap de Formentor is full of switchbacks and awe-inspiring views over the Mediterranean Sea.

Tricia Swenson

The view provided a distraction from the effort and at the end of the day we were rewarded with time either by the pool at Valldemossa or by the beach at Port de Pollena. Here we are talking about our driving experience over a cold beer or Spanish wine or the occasional tequila and lots of crisps.

After our walks, we also await our turn for a massage. Vail’s local Adam Plummer, who is part of the Kloser team on these bike trips, not only acts as a bike mechanic if we have any issues on the ride, but also as a massage therapist. Adam would set up his massage table right by the pool so you could soak up the sun or join in on the ongoing conversation with your friends cycling by the pool.

Our group consisted of 14 bikers who were all there for different reasons. Some were there for the challenge, some for the trip of a lifetime, some on bikes for lost loved ones and some were there to make a fresh start. You change during the nine days of riding. You experience a sense of accomplishment and a sense of camaraderie with your new friends during the trip. You get used to living with them day in and day out and talking about random topics on the rides or at lunch, in cafes or on the beach. You smile, laugh, and feel grateful for making the trip. This is what memories are made of.

The group of tourists relax on the roof terrace of the Protur Naisa Palma hotel after nine days traveling the roads of Mallorca, Spain.

Tricia Swenson

Taking the trip, eating the cake, buying the shoes is a motto I live by and if you’re lucky enough to take a trip like this, jump on it. Enjoy traveling during the low season, well, all be too busy to go somewhere before you know it.