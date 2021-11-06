Eternals actor Haaz Sleiman on being Arab and openly gay in MCU, banning ignorant movies in Middle East countries (EXCLUSIVE)





Haaz Sleiman says he was on the verge of tears when he learned of Disney’s response to Eternals being banned in several Middle Eastern countries due to the LGBTQ + content of the MCU movies. They stood firm and said: No, we are not going to compromise the integrity of our film, Sleiman told me on Friday afternoon. It made these Arab countries so ignorant and pathetic. More Variety Variety confirmed Thursday that the film was banned in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar before its release in the Gulf region on November 11. Movies containing LGBTQ + content are often cut to appease international censors around the world, but Disney has refused to edit Eternals. I have no respect for these governments, Sleiman said. They have shown the world that they are not just a shame for mankind, but for God. Hopefully this will inspire the Saudi people, the Kuwaiti people and the people of Qatar to fight back. In the film directed by Chlo Zhao, Sleiman plays Ben, the husband of Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry). Not only is Phastos the MCU’s first gay superhero, but he and Ben are married and have a young son. Sleiman, who grew up in a Muslim family in Lebanon before moving to the United States at the age of 21, became gay in 2017 after first gaining attention playing Tarek, an undocumented Syrian immigrant. in The Visitor in 2007. At Eternals premiered last monthSleiman spoke passionately about the importance of representation and visibility. Beyond a dream come true, it’s his life, he told me. I wish I had had this when I was a kid, to see that. My God. I wish that! Can you imagine how many lives this will save children, young homosexuals, who are harassed, commit suicide and do not see themselves represented? And now they can see it’s above and beyond. The story continues When we spoke on Friday, Sleiman recalled how it was his idea to make his character in the film speak a little Arabic. This moment shows the love between me and Phastos and it’s a statement in itself that you hear someone talking like that, he said. I never thought I would see this, let alone I should. Sleiman is also confident that Eternals will be seen, even in countries where it is banned. They will find a way to watch it, even if it is illegal, he said. And then they can give their two major to their governments. Because even when it’s forbidden, there is a way. The best of variety Sign up for Variety Bulletin. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

