Rock N ‘Roll Express to take on Bollywood Boyz at WrestleCade





Over the past few years, WrestleCade has been a hub for wrestling legends to appear and get two wrestling legends in the Rock N Roll Express competing at the event in 2021. It was announced today. hui via The WrestleCade Twitter that Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson will take on the Bollywood Boyz at the event this year. See The Bollywood Boys, fka The Singh Brothers, vs. The Legendary Rock n Roll Express at #WrestleCade SuperShow, the event account tweeted. See The Bollywood Boys, fka The Singh Brothers, vs. the legendary Rock n Roll Express at #WrestleCade SuperShow. As part of the WrestleCade weekend Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

11/27/21. Doors open at 4 p.m. First game at 5 p.m.

Tix to https://t.co/JNze9aKAfO pic.twitter.com/lyFrCgvyPg WrestleCade (@WrestleCade) November 6, 2021 The former Singh Brothers shared their impatience for the match with the two legends: Nothing to say. An absolute honor. @RealRickyMorton @RockNRollXpress @WrestleCade pic.twitter.com/Q4V5rtDVRW The Bollywood Blondz # ButterChicken4Ever (@BollywoodBoyz) November 6, 2021 The WrestleCade SuperShow is in tandem with the WrestleCade FanFest and there is definitely a list of names that should pop up including Sting, Kurt Angle, Arn Anderson and many more. Details on the SuperShow itself are below: How the SuperShow works: WrestleCade FanFest gates will close at 3 p.m., but the day is just getting started as WrestleCade Supershow PPV gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for anyone with a Row 1-4 VIP seat or Superstar pass and at 4 p.m. for anyone with all other tickets. The matches will be announced shortly but we assure you that you do NOT want to miss them. REMEMBER: one ticket gives you access to both events! Get your tickets for these and all WrestleCade weekend events at http://www.wrestlecade.com/get-tickets/ NOTE: Your entry to FanFest and SuperShow PPV is included if you’ve purchased a Weekend Pass (Row 1, Row 2, Row 3, or Row 4) or a Superstar Weekend Pass! You can purchase tickets for the entire three-day WrestleCade Revenge event by visitinghttps://www.wrestlecade.com/get-tickets. RELATED: Ricky Morton Endorses FTR’s New Midnight Theme: Bobby Would Be So Proud To See This

