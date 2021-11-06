Jai Bhim actor Prakash Raj reacts to the slapping controversy. That is what he said





Prakash Raj has been embroiled in a controversy over slapping a man for speaking Hindi in the recently published Jai Bhim. Many felt that the scene in particular was against Hindi speaking people. Now, in a recent interview with a news portal, Prakash Raj has reacted to the controversy. He said those who have a problem with the Jai Bhim scene have laid out their agenda. PRAKASH RAJ REACTS TO JAI BHIM’S CONTROVERSY A few days ago, Prakash Raj was arrested for slapping a man for speaking Hindi in the film. However, a large number of people came to support the actor, claiming that the scene in question was misunderstood. Now, Prakash Raj has opened up about the ongoing controversy. Speaking to News9live, Prakash Raj said: “After watching a movie like Jai Bhim, they didn’t see the agony of tribal people, they didn’t see and felt bad about the injustice, they only saw the slap. That’s all they got, that exposes their agenda. That said, some things need to be documented. Explaining the scene in particular, he added: “For example, the anger of the South Indians against Hindi is forced upon them. Otherwise, how will a policeman investigating a case react when he knows that a Anyone who knows the local language chooses to speak Hindi to avoid questions? This needs to be documented, isn’t it? The film is set in the 1990s. If this character had forced Hindi on him, he wouldn’t would have reacted only that way. Probably if it sounded more intense, it’s also because it’s also my thought, and I hold that thought. “ Prakash Raj also felt that it was pointless to react to such controversies. “For some, the slap scene annoyed because it was Prakash Raj on screen. They appear more naked than I do now, because their intention has been revealed. If the pain of the indigenous people did not move them, so all I’m saying is: Unakku avvalavuthaan purinjudhaa da, nee thaana avan? (Is that all you got it? Are you that person?) There is no point in reacting to such fanatics He shared. ABOUT JAI BHIM Director Tha Se Gnanavel’s Jai Bhim is based on an actual incident that happened in the 90s. The film is about police brutality and caste injustice inflicted on members of the Irular tribe. The hard-hitting story received overwhelming responses from the audience. Jai Bhim was released direct to Amazon Prime Video on November 2. The film is jointly produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the 2D Entertainment banner. SEE ALSO | What is this argument about Jai Bhim? Explain SEE ALSO | Suriya and Jyotika donate 1 crore rupee to Irular Educational Trust and present check to MP Stalin

