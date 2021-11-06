Sono aims for a Mad Max of his own with Hollywood debut movie





Director Sion Sono has finally fulfilled his long-held dream of making his Hollywood debut with Prisoners of the Ghostland starring Nicolas Cage. Sono, known for Cold Fish and Why Dont You Play in Hell? among other violent and sexually explicit films, did not hesitate to get everything he wanted from Cage, his character wearing only a fundoshi loincloth and having one of his testicles ripped off. I wanted to make a movie like Mad Max, filled with car stunts in a Mexican desert, says Sono. But while working on the project in 2019, the director suffered a heart attack. Nicolas told me that I had to take it easy and make the film in Japan, so my ideas changed drastically, he says. Director Sion Sono (Photo by Noriki Ishitobi) Although the production ended up being shot in Japan, the film, which opened in Japan in October, retains a Mad Max feel. Cage plays Hero, a bank robber who is arrested after breaking into a Samurai Town bank run by the Governor (Bill Moseley). The governor promises to free Hero if he brings back a woman (Sofia Boutella) who has escaped from his house. Hero then heads to Ghostland, where she fled. Nicolas was fed up with playing beautiful characters, says Sono. He was kind of a person who liked to play an embarrassing but comedic role. The director found out he had to deflect American producers’ attempts to interfere, but Cage stepped in and saved the day. I had friction all the time, but Nicolas told them to let me do whatever I wanted, he said. The film is packed with eye-catching kitsch in the form of Samurai Town and Ghostland sets, while no CGIs were used to shoot its action sequences. Having seen Hollywood movies for many years, I was fed up with movies made with CGI. I went for real sets and effects even though they might seem a bit cheap, says Sono. It may be poorly done, but it is unique. This is how I lived my life, and this is how I wanted this movie to be. Even though the film functions as pure entertainment, it has underlying themes of freedom, order, power and religion, which the director has all explored in his previous films. Perhaps he takes a more overtly serious turn in his future work. My next Hollywood project will be a solemn film to delve deeper into the issue of human freedom, says Sono.

