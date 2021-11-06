Charts Top Brazilian Musician Marlia Mendona Dies in Plane Crash | Entertainment





Brazilian country music star Marlia Mendona died in a plane crash in a rural area of ​​southeastern Minas Gerais state on Friday, according to her public relations firm. She was on her way to a concert at the time of the crash, which killed four other people in addition to the singer. Mendona, 26, is survived by her 1-year-old son, according to CNN Brazil. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but in a statement released Friday, the Minas Gerais Electric Company (CEMIG) said Mendona’s plane struck a cable on an electric tower belonging to the electricity company. Minas Gerais Police Chief Ivan Lopes Sales told a press conference on Friday that it was still too early to determine the cause of the crash, but added that the scattered debris field suggested that the plane had “hit something before the plane fell”. News of the charismatic Latin Grammy winner, known to her millions of fans as “the Boss”, dying shocked the country on Friday. Prominent Brazilians, including a soccer star Neymar, came forward following the news to share their grief. Mendona quickly rose to fame in the popular genre of country music sertanejo and made her mark singing about empowering women in an environment traditionally dominated by male musicians. She was the most listened to artist in Brazil on Spotify in 2019 and 2020, according to her public relations firm, and had more than 38 million followers on Instagram. Neymar, a close friend of the singer, wrote on Twitter: “I refuse to believe it, I refuse.” Ronaldo Caiado, governor of Mendona’s home state of Gois, said his family had confirmed that the singer’s funeral would begin around 8 a.m. local time on Saturday at an arena in the state capital. , Goinia. Caiado wrote on Twitter that he expected up to 100,000 mourners at his funeral. Caetano Veloso, a 70-year-old mainstay of the Brazilian genre MPB – Brazilian pop music – congratulated her on Twitter as the “wonderful Mendona” and said the news had left him in tears. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said the “whole country” was “shocked” by the news of his death, while Rio de Janeiro governor Claudio Castro called his loss a “tragic accident”. “Young and talented, Marlia has been the protagonist of a new chapter in Brazilian country music and an inspiration to several singers in the segment. The country is shocked and mourning this loss which came too soon,” Castro said in a statement. Press. The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-daily.com/entertainment/mar-lia-mendon-a-chart-topping-brazilian-musician-dies-in-plane-crash/article_6f062b6c-3ef5-5b8d-9c50-2d823c2ff957.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos