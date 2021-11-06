Mel Gibson to set fantasy thriller in Wilmington this winter, alongside The Black Phone actor





Mel Gibson and Mason Thames star in “Boys of Summer”, filming in Wilmington in December. (Port City Daily / Williams) WILMINGTON A film starring Mel Gibson will be released in Wilmington this winter, wrapping up a successful year of local cinema with double-digit projects and over $ 300 million spent. Boys of Summer is described as an independent fantasy adventure thriller, according to The Hollywood reporter. He is also registered with the Wilmington Regional Film Commission website as a pre-production project. Mason Thames will play alongside the mega-celebrity. Thames was in town recently for his role as the kidnapped child of a sadistic killer in The Black Phone. The horror film hits theaters on January 28. In Boys of Summer, Thames plays a local kid whose best friend mysteriously disappears. He begins to suspect that something supernatural is hunting the children of Marthas Vineyard and employs the help of an aging detective, played by Gibson. (Marthas Vineyard is the same setting as Our Kind of People, which is also filming in Wilmington.) Together, the young boy and the older gentleman are taken along the path of a witch who has recently retired to the island. The project is led by David Henrie, known for playing the role of Selena Gomez’s brother in Disneys Wizards of Waverly Place. It comes from The Peanuts Movie writers Cornelius Uliano and Bryan Schulz. Installed in December, the film will complete the list of productions the Cape Fear area has hosted in 2021, which includes: the new Foxs series Our Kind of People; Netflix’s upcoming series Florida Man and Echoes; the film One True Loves, based on a novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid; Netflix movie “Along For The Ride”; Lifetime Movie Line Sisters; Hallmarks Summer and Christmas in harmony; independent film Breakwater; and the Amazons series The Summer I Turned Pretty. Cutting-edge cinematic work is expected to continue into the New Year as demand for streaming content grows and Wilmington becomes a prime alternative as studio space fills up across the country. Additionally, the state has stabilized its movie tax incentive and the City of Wilmington is investing seed money in an effort to grow the workforce. This year, a record $ 300-350 million was spent locally by Wilmington productions, more than the past four years combined. The financial impact is up from $ 70 million in 2020, $ 129 million in 2019 and $ 34 million in 2018. Send advice and comments on the film to [email protected]

