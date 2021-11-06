Missy Elliott to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Summit Source: Chance Yeh / Getty Missy Elliott receives her flowers. On November 8, the Virginia native received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She shared her enthusiasm for the news on Instagram. I am so humbly grateful # hollywoodwalkoffame I had to overcome many obstacles and been through a lot but thanks to the grace of God I never gave up even when times were tough I struggled ! If I hadn’t, I might not receive these accolades today. This is why I always try to ENCOURAGE each of you to keep moving forward when times get tough because your BLESSING may just be right around the corner! & I thank God for the fans like all of you who have supported me from day one, just know that I am humbly grateful To help honor the hip-hop veteran, his manager Mona Scott-Young, Lizzo and Ciara will be present to pay tribute to him as his star is unveiled. Elliott will have the 2,708 stars up and running. Missy Elliott crossed the barriers of the male-dominated hip hop world and the music industry as a whole, as she paved the way for many women who followed in her footsteps, said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a statement. She continues to break down barriers year after year and was thrilled to be able to honor her on the Walk of Fame. This honor is well deserved for rapper Work It. Her innovative and imaginative music videos alone show just how visionary she is. It’s also a one-woman band, as she can create a hit effortlessly by rapping, singing, and producing it all on her own. Elliott also made history by becoming the first hip-hop artist to receive an honorary doctorate in music from Berklee College of Music.

