Sooryavanshi Box Office: Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi Is 5th Greatest Diwali Opener Ever: Bollywood Box Office





Records are created by Sooryavanshi, and how! The film bet Rs. 26.29 crore on day one and in the process it also became the fifth biggest Diwali opener of all time. In fact, it is much taller than that of Akshay Kumar Full of house 4 [Rs. 19.08 crores] who was the Diwali outing of 2019 and could well have comfortably exceeded Golmaal again [Rs. 30.14 crores] if the revenue sharing issue had been resolved earlier and allowed for early bookings for Friday, which would have made morning and afternoon collections easier. The three big Diwali releases that appear at the top are those of Aamir Khan Hindustan thugs, Shah Rukh Khan Good year and that of Salman Khan Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. These are the films released between 2015 and 2018, while those released in 2016 Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is at number 10. Here’s what the Top-10 Diwali openers look like: Hindustan thugs [2018] Rs. 50.75 crore Good year [2014] Rs. 42.60 crore Prem Ratan Dhan Payo [2015] Rs. 40.35 crore Golmaal again [2017] Rs. 30.14 crore Sooryavanshi [2021] Rs. 26.29 crore Krishna 3 [2013] Rs. 25.50 crore Full of house 4 [2019] Rs. 19.08 crores Jab Tak Hai Jaan [2012] Rs. 15.23 crore Ra. A [2011] Rs. 15 crores Ae Dil Hai Mushkil [2016] Rs. 13.30 crores It also puts into perspective the actual size of the film directed by Rohit Shetty, because before its release it was never about records but about survival. It could easily have opened just around the 15 crore mark and barely reached the Top 10. Yet few people would have cared (or even been surprised) as there was enormous uncertainty as to whether the audience would enter theaters. After all, it was 20 months later Baaghi 3 [March 2020] that a great film was coming out on a pan-Indian level and that we could not be sure of anything. However, the miracle did happen, and now we have to see how far the journey of Sooryavanshi going to be from that point. Note: All collections according to production and distribution sources More Pages: Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection, Sooryavanshi Movie Review

