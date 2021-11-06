The Philosopher’s Stone actor who knew more than the director





Two decades have passed since the premiere of one of the most important sagas in recent film history. Harry potter, which was written by Jk rowling and released a few years earlier, in 1997, it was theatrically released by Photos of Warner Bros.. As part of the deal, the studio retained the rights to the four books that had been released to the market and chose Christopher Colombus to carry the strings. The director who was consecrated with my poor angel was in charge of the first two films of the saga of Harry potter. In a recent interview with Variety, He remembered what it was like to be a part of this universe and said how little he knew about the wizard’s future. Hogwarts. In this sense, he stressed that he was working with “Probably the best cast of British actors in a long time” and that he was able to draw on their talent to find the meaning of the story and the characters. “They immediately understood their characters because they had all read the books”, insured Columbus in relation to the work of personalities such as Alan rickman, Robbie coltrane, Richard harris and Maggie Smith. They were responsible for bringing life to Severus Snape, Rubeus Hagrid, Albus Dumbledore and Minerva mcgonagall, respectively. Of all of them, there was one who knew so much that he even had more information than the director himself. Alan rickman he had knowledge because he was dining with Jk rowling and she explained where the character was going “revealed Columbus. As you know it, Snape He started off with a villainous air and ended up being one more hero of the saga. I knew exactly how to play Snape in his first scene because he knew where it was going to end Snape in the books. I begged Alain: ‘Please tell me where you are going and he would tell me to trust him , he underlined Columbus. He dreams of redirecting Harry Potter Christopher Colombus he was only in charge of the first two films, The Philosopher’s Stone and The secret room, but he still dreams of having a new opportunity in this universe. The director said his great desire is to make an adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a play born in 2016 and written by the two Rowling how to put Jack Thorne and Jean Tiffany. It takes place 19 years after the events of The Deathly Hallows and has for protagonists Harry potter, as an employee of Ministry of Magic, and your son, Albus Severus. “I would like to lead The cursed child. It’s a big play and the boys are the right age to play these roles. It’s a little fantasy that I have “, said the director. How to join the Spoiler channel on Telegram? If you have an account Telegram just click on the next button. But if you don’t have a profile on the platform yet, you can download it from Apple Store o fr Google store, depending on the operating system of your mobile phone. Once in the application, in the search engine put “Spoiler BV” and there you can give us subscribe to be aware of all the news.

Disclaimer: This article is generated from the feed and is not edited by our team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://marketresearchtelecast.com/the-philosophers-stone-actor-who-knew-more-than-the-director/196374/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos