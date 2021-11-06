Eternals: Singer Celina Sharma Responds To Criticism Against Nach Mera Hero, Says “It’s A Hollywood Movie”

Marvel Studios’ latest offering, Eternals, features a long list of songs, including Nach Mera Hero. The track was sung by Indian-born singer Celina Sharma and is featured on Kumail Nanjiani, who plays a superhero, claiming to be a Bollywood superstar.

The song and the entire Bollywood music video for the film inspired a less than positive response from desi fans online. Many have expressed how the song is not Bollywood enough and that besides the chorus it is actually an English song. Celina Sharma reacted to the criticism in a conversation with Hindustan Times.

She said, I think it’s a Hollywood movie, so they wanted something mixed like Hollywood-meets-Bollywood. The whole song was about ‘dance my hero’ so we used that as a line throughout the song. But I feel like a lot of the production is very, very Bollywood. But also, the scene is very Bollywood. You’re going to have to watch it to find out what I mean.

I think it’s a mix and it’s (by the way) to incorporate that Bollywood sound, so I feel like it’s interesting when the two worlds meet, Celina added.

Celina also revealed that she caught the attention of Eternals director Chlo Zhao with one of her Instagram clips, following which her collaboration with Marvel Studios was born.

She said she met Chlo at the Eternals Los Angeles premiere last month and revealed the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s reaction to the song. I met director Chlo Zhao and we had a little chat and she really loves the song. So she said to me, “Oh, it’s still in my head” and I was like “Oh, I’m happy! Celina said.

Speaking about the brief she was given for the song, she said: They kind of gave us key points on what they want for the scene and what needs to be included, what the meaning (of the song should have), that was the brief that was given.