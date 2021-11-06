Another Sherlock Holmes Adventure Takes the Stage at the Civic Center





Theater fans will soon have the chance to enjoy “Sherlock Holmes and the Affair of the Claustrophobic Enigma” during a six-night race at the Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center in Cambridge. The play, an original written and directed by local playwright Anne Chlovechok, will debut on November 12 with additional performances on November 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21. “This is my seventh Sherlock Holmes adventure,” Chlovechok said. “The shows are written and produced every two years in partnership with the Guernsey County Visitors and Convention Bureau and other local agencies to promote tourism in the area. Show hours are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and 3 p.m. on Sundays. According to Chlovechok, Holmes and Watson are in town for the wedding of two of their friends when their nemesis, Professor James Moriarty, threatens not only the safety of the dynamic detective duo, but the entire city of Cambridge. Tracy Lingafelter will play Sherlock Holmes and Big John Routon, while Holmes’ stalwart sidekick Dr Joan Watson will play Cholvechok. The veteran playwright will also play curious neighbor Thelma Plaid, a role some might say she was born to play. Other veterans of Sherlock Holmes shows locally include Kitrina Mazaher, playing Chief Thorough, Dick Wayt as the evil Colonel Moran, Stephen Wolverton as Moriarty, and Sergeant Podlowski. Vince Vaughn will once again play Eugene Grimsby and Karen McCoy will reprise her role as Mrs Minerva Grimsby, Eugene’s aunt and keeper of the local hostel. Steven and Beverly Bunn also return with Steven portraying Mycroft Holmes and Beverly as Young Betty. Newcomers to Sherlock’s cast include Beth Anderson Hughes as Old Betty and Janice the Plumber, Desir Correa, Professor Henrietta Enganado, and Talia Klink as Julia Enganado. “These are familiar faces for local theatergoers,” Chlovechok said. Tickets are $ 10 and can be purchased by calling 740-439-7009 or at the door before performances at the Civic Center, located at 7033 Glenn Highway.

