What takes so long to make film sets safer for film crewsExBulletin



toggle legend Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

We’ve seen this game play out before.

After a train accident in 2014 on the set of Midnight rider leading to the death of camera assistant Sarah Jones, the “Safety for Sarah” movement began. “ACTOR’S DEATH EMPHASIZES SAFETY” reads one old title after the death of Brandon Lee in 1993. After a helicopter crash in 1982 on the set of Twilight Zone: the movie killed three people, including two children, the Screen Actor’s Guild has set up a 24-hour hotline for people to call in case of safety concerns.

Now as we learn more about What exactly happened on the set of Rust which led actor Alec Baldwin to kill Halyna Hutchins, the larger issue of on-set safety is once again drawing attention.

Common risks, in particular faced by so-called “below-the-line” workers (mainly production teams), are both varied and commonplace.

“People are falling from ladders,” says Kate Fortmueller, assistant professor of media studies at the University of Georgia. Fortmueller, whose research focuses on work, says the dangers faced by workers on set are no different from those most other people working in construction or electrical work face, from ladders above to sexual harassment. Then, depending on the project, there are also vehicles, stunts, guns and animals, as well as the environmental risks posed by the location.

But the simple factor of time affects all workers at all levels.

“12 of 12 off” was a proposed solution, but as a policy it did not take root

Fortmueller says former students reached out to her to tell her about the health issues they developed after being up all day. “It’s just physically demanding work,” she says. Sometimes these days can reach 3 or 4 p.m.

In 2006 the famous cinematographer Haskell Wexler (he won an Academy Award for his work on Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) released a documentary titled Who needs sleep? It’s a look at the consecutive days and long hours team members spend on a movie set, what sleep deprivation and exhaustion do to a person, and how these things can lead to death. of people on the way home from work.

Among other things, the film highlights Brent Hershman, an assistant cameraman on the film. Pleasantville died in a car accident on the way home after a series of long days on the set.

“The night he died, he had already worked four 3-hour days,” Wexler said in a voiceover in the documentary. “And on Friday it was 7 p.m.”

In the documentary, Wexler argues for a policy known as “12 of 12 off.” Essentially, no more than 12 hours of work in a single stretch, no less than 12 hours of runtime, and no more than six hours between meals. Wexler died in 2015 at the age of 93. this day, the issue of long hours remains a sticking point in Hollywood.

In a round trip to the documentary, Wexler chats with Tim Wade, then the security officer for the International Alliance of Theatrical Employees, the union representing the crew members. After Wexler expresses some frustration at the union’s inaction on the issue, Wade tells him their hands are essentially tied.

“At the moment, until something comes out of the state legislature, or better yet the federal level, we’re not able to handle the long hours,” Wade said. The only real recourse is to contact the union and deal with each production individually, he told Wexler.



toggle legend Scott Harms / AP

Limited budgets, different platforms and inconsistent regulation all play a role

One of the biggest challenges for adopting general security measures in the film and television industry is fragmentation, says Fortmeuller. Rules, laws, and guidelines vary depending on location, budget, and platform. “It all has to work together, and I think it’s very difficult to do,” she says.

For example, the rules in California may be different from the rules in New York, New Mexico, and Georgia; then there are the popular filming locations in Canada and Romania. “All of these places where people go for tax breaks, they’re just totally different,” Fortmueller said.

Streaming platforms have added to the fragmentation. Being dubbed “new media,” projects on major streaming services have benefited from reduced rates with IATSE, so workers receive lower rates and less residue for streamed shows and movies.

The IATSE has also negotiated different rates for movies rated as low budget, and the ratings are further fragmented into tiers. Small budgets often push producers to cut corners. A recent article on IndieWire introduced several producers in the field, and came to this conclusion: “Low budgets force tough decisions, and it can be tempting to eliminate security roles; over any production, they represent the possibility that a producer will have to pay someone for a job that they will never need. When every dollar counts, it can be hard to swallow.

Television and film workers voted in favor of strike action, not all happy with potential deal

Many of these questions were raised in the most recent negotiations between IATSE and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. In an unprecedented move, the 60,000 members of IATSE voted almost unanimously to authorize a strike. In mid-October, an agreement in principle was reached and a strike was avoided. The wording of the contract is still being worked out before being sent to members for a vote.

That said, many IATSE members are not happy with the deal and have decided to social media to rally support to refuse it.

“A lot of them can feel like they’re sold out,” says Steven Ross, a history professor at the University of Southern California who has studied the history of work and film. “Yes, they want better wages. They want better benefits. But they don’t want to have to work 12 hours a day with little time in between.”

Ross says that from the early days of cinema, through the crowd influence of the 1930s, to the inter-union fighting that led to the 1945s “Bloody Friday” to the chagrin of today’s contracts, the IATSE base has historically not aligned itself with the movements of the top brass. But the very essence of how below-the-line workers make their life project to project without an annual contract makes it difficult for them to express themselves.

“For a lot of them, when a job ends, if they can find another, they take it right away,” he says, often forgoing vacations or breaks in between. “And often that leads to burnout too. And burnout leads to accidents on set.”