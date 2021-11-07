Edwards says goodbye to the Gore Range Brewery

A longtime staple restaurant and hangout just off US Highway 6 in Edwards, the Gore Range Brewery is known for its house beers.

Kristin Anderson / Daily Special

After more than two decades of serving Edwards and the wider Eagle County community, the Gore Range Brewery announced this week that it is closing its doors for good.

A staple restaurant and longtime hangout located off of US Highway 6 in Edwards, the Gore Range Brewery is known for its home-brewed beers, expertly crafted food menu, and friendly, inviting environment.

The restaurant and building have both been sold to a Denver-based company, and the doors will remain closed while the space is remodeled and renamed. The replacement restaurant Gore Range is also expected to be a brewery, given the amount of brewing equipment that was sold with the restaurant, but no information was shared on specific plans for the space.

Although it is difficult for the community to say goodbye to a popular place, for chef Pascal Coudouy, the sale could not have been better. Coudouy bought the Gore Range brewery in 2011 and has been running the restaurant for a decade.

Trained at a leading culinary school in France, Coudouy brought the expertise he gained from working for world-renowned chefs and Michelin-starred restaurants in the valley. By applying his gastronomic technique to casual bar fare, Coudouy has created a unique menu that sets Gore Range Brasserie apart from other establishments.

“I did things a little differently, more focused on quality, with fresh ingredients and following good cooking techniques,” said Coudouy. “A brewery is a brewery, so people expect beer, very casual food, and that’s what I’ve tried to do. My goal was to do everything at home, and that’s what we did with simple food, great recipes, not fine cuisine.

Richard Carnes has worked as a head brewer at Gore Range for the past six years and said the sale was not driven by any negative issues at the restaurant.

“It wasn’t related to COVID or anything like that, it wasn’t related to the staff, or any of the other issues that you might think a lot of places have,” Carnes said. were approached to have someone buy not only the business but the building as well. The numbers were positive and the time was right. It was just the right time.

Coudouy said he had thought of taking a new direction at the start of the summer, and when a buyer came in to strike with a good price, it was a fortuitous moment.

“The concept was getting a bit old, so I said, we have to redesign or we have to sell,” Coudouy said. That means I would have to commit another 10 years, and I don’t think I want to. So we started to think about selling it, and in August someone contacted us. So we started the process, and it was very simple.

The building was handed over to the new owners on November 1, and Coudouy and his staff threw one last party last weekend to say goodbye to the Gore Range Brewery for good.

“It was a cheers-like atmosphere,” Carnes said. It wasn’t a big tourist spot, except during the winter hot spots, but you walked in and you knew 90% of the faces. It’s sad, but it’s also a great time for my good friends, and I couldn’t be happier for everyone involved.

Coudouy pauses briefly, but plans to stay in the valley and return to the kitchen as soon as he can. He looks back with pride on his years at Gore Range Brewery and looks forward to serving the community in a new capacity.

I am sad, but I feel good, said Coudouy. The local community deserves to have a restaurant like this. It was an institution and I was happy to be a part of it.