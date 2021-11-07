New Blood ‘Revival – The Hollywood Reporter

Bringing a story about beloved fictional serial killer Dexter Morgan to the small screen was both an easy and difficult endeavor.

“Honestly, every CAW I went to people would ask me ‘When is Dexter coming back? Do you have any news of Dexter’s return? And I was like, ‘That won’t happen’ to ‘Never say never’ because I just wanted people to stop asking the question until I was ready to say yes, ”said David Nevins. , CEO of Showtime Networks. “But deep down, of course, I always wanted that to happen.”

With Showtime’s brass on board, the next easy step should have been one of the hardest – convincing star Michael C. Hall. But both Dexter: new blood Showrunner Clyde Phillips and Showtime CEO have said the actor is all set to reprise the role. “It took him a while to come back and say, ‘I want to put myself in Dexter’s shoes again. But when he was ready, I was obviously very excited for him to come back, ”Nevins said.

That decision – for both Hall and Phillips, who ran the series for its first four seasons – began 28 months ago, on July 1, 2019, he said. Hollywood journalist at the show’s world premiere on the red carpet in New York on Tuesday. “Gary Levine, Entertainment President for Showtime, called me up and said, ‘I’m going to be in New York, wanna have lunch?’ And I said, ‘Gary, you have two daughters living in New York. You can not see me. Listen, we’re all friends. Talk to me.'”

It was at this point that Levine revealed that Hall was not only ready to return, but that the network wanted him to serve as a showrunner. “I thought about it for a nanosecond and I said, ‘You bet. “” He then took 10 days to come up with the concept for the show before flying to town from Martha’s Vineyard and meeting with Hall to present it. “Half an hour after the pitch started, he said, ‘Stop. I love it. I’m in.’ I get out of the car. Back at the airport – it all took a day – and I called Gary.

After Levine picked up on the first ring, Phillips was brief, “I said, ‘There he is. Then Gary said, “Go rent a writing room. “

At this point, Phillips said THR, things got a little more complicated. By the time he was assembling his chamber, the Writers Guild of America was in conflict with the Association of Talent Agents. WGA had filed a lawsuit against major Hollywood talent agencies and now none of the writers had agents.

“It made it very difficult for me,” he explained. “So I hired Scott Reynolds, who started out as a writing assistant and became an executive producer, he’s my number two. Then together I hired two more writing assistants, then my lawyer referred someone to me. My writing assistant had a conversation and we got together with another of the writers. We ended up filling the room.

From there, the next step was to get it right. Following the show’s much-mocked series finale in 2013, the idea that Dexter should return to right the wrongs of its end may have been a strong impetus to attempt a revival. Phillips says the main motivation for his comeback was more to be “Showtime’s most popular asset” and not necessarily that he came back “to set the record straight.”

“The fan base is so huge that it made perfect sense financially and emotionally to come back. Michel was ready. I was ready,” he said.

For Hall, that was “definitely” part of the motivation. “If the series ended in the series proper in a way that is deeply satisfying to everyone, I think our motivation to come back would have been diminished,” he said of the revival of the limited series. . “I really think there were storytelling possibilities that emerged for taking the time we took regardless of what people thought of the story. [original] end, but yes, that was part of it. For sure.”

But second chances are rare, and are not inherently free from the potential to mess things up again. Fortunately, this challenge wasn’t much of a challenge at all. Particularly in the wake of the success of other covers, including that of Showtime The L word: generation Q.

“You always have to balance giving people the next new thing and then bringing back things that people have that very deep personal connection with,” Nevins said. “Dexter is such a fundamental spectacle and the thing that the two Dexter and The word I part is that they have transcended generations.

For the Dexter: new blood showrunner, it was very clear that the team “had a responsibility to get it right” and to do so, he planned to revisit a theme he hadn’t just explored. Dexter, but other series. “The theme was fathers and sons, and I really wanted to dig into this topic and explore it to its best and worst depth,” he said.

He also didn’t shy away from the actual ending of the series and instead leaned on his location and his beloved cast – dead and alive. According to Phillips, they planned it out and “got everyone he wanted.” This includes previously announced John Lithgow, who New blood The showrunner says he attracted the cast during their days off on set when he was filming “just to watch.”

The show itself will follow the former blood spatter analyst in the Canadian woods with many of his same “tools” a decade after the end of season eight, with Phillips acknowledging the death of Rust director of photography Halyna Hutchins and thanking her two first assistant directors and gunsmiths for keeping the set safe in a speech before the premiere.

It also features many of the same character elements from Dexter’s previous life: a beautiful and capable woman in Julia Jones’ local sheriff Angela Bishop, an unsuspecting (and noticeably smaller) police force played by Alano Miller and Teddy Magidoff. And, while he’s tempered his murderous urges for a decade, there’s a collection of serial killer villains with a code to choose from.

Miller and Magidoff both note that while their three-person police force – including Bishop – might not match the Miami-Dade Police Department’s workforce, “we’re small but mighty,” Miller says. “Our Captain Angela, she’s brilliant, so I think when you put the right storm together anything can happen.”

“Is it possible that Dexter is the smartest guy in the room for some reason?” May be. Does this show up a lot in the show? Maybe, ”said Magidoff THR. “I think people will enjoy seeing [Dexter] navigate this small town forest community. He’s got the strength of 15 police at a time, you know?

The character of Jones, who in addition to being the sheriff of the city and a single mother, presents herself as a “very contemporary” Aboriginal character whose identity themes, according to the actress, resonate in her. “I think it deals with things that are particularly contemporary for an Indigenous person in today’s world,” Jones explained. “One of those things is just having one foot in both roles and how to officiate in it.”

She’s also a romantic interest in Dexter, and as fans know, this can be a complicated and dangerous place. But Jones says THR that the public “should not underestimate her”.

While there are a number of things in Dexter’s new life that resemble his old one – all of which are part of this recipe for responsibility – Hall says that a key part of the series’ original series, his son Harrison (Jack Alcott), will perhaps play the biggest role in the limited-edition iteration of the Showtime serial killer.

“He’s maybe making as serious an effort as he’s ever made to be genuine or have a real life, although he may be taking small steps in that direction,” says Hall. “And even though he does it in the context of pretending to be someone else, once his past hits and his son arrives, every order he has managed to tinker with for himself turns into chaos. . “

With fans eager to see Dexter return, the return to the mind of Hall’s iconic TV murderer might be all it’s meant to be. To help with that, Nevins said THR Showtime has taken a same-day linear streaming and broadcast approach. “Dexter is such a show on spoilers. I wanted streaming to not be too far ahead of the shelf.

As for Phillips – who called the shoot in a snowy, remote location during COVID an “explosion” – as well as much of the cast, just shooting the revival and working with each other in it’s worth it.

“Whether we succeeded or failed or wanted to put it in the middle, it was always an honor to be a part of it,” Miller said. “To me, I feel like what I know, what I’ve shot, what I’ve read, I think Dexter will be fine.”