Tens of Thousands of People Mourn Brazilian Country Singer | Entertainment

By ERALDO PERES and DIANE JEANTET Associated Press

GOIANIA, BRAZIL (AP) Heartbroken, tens of thousands of fans gathered on Saturday to pay tribute to Marlia Mendona, one of Brazil’s most popular singers who was killed the day before in a plane crash at 26 years old. The Latin Grammy winner and four other passengers, including her producer and uncle, perished on Friday when their plane crashed while flying from Mendona’s hometown to Goiania, Goias state, in Caratinga, a small town in the state of Minas Gerais north of Rio de Janeiro. Some mourners arrived as early as Friday evening to bid farewell to the country music singer, spending the night outside the large Goiania gymnasium where Mendonas’ vigil was being held. People lined up for hours on Saturday in the scorching heat, sometimes sheltering from the sun under large umbrellas, waiting to walk past his coffin. Her, dead, that doesn’t make sense. Everyone likes her, said Tania Rodrigues, who was in the crowd with her 11-year-old daughter, Rosângela. Ilsa da Costa Oliveira, wrapped in the green and yellow flag of Brazil and holding three red roses in one hand and a Mendona CD in the other, spoke about the traits that have made the singer so popular: she is very charitable to the public, to women, to men, to children, to young people, to the elderly Shes a good person, humble and charismatic. People also read … Inside the gym, fans were able to spot the singer, known for her feminist engagement, writing about empowering women and speaking out against domestic violence. Some burst into tears as they walked past his open coffin. The Latin Recording Academy released a statement saluting a promising young singer / songwriter, calling her the voice of a new generation of sertaneja, the country music of Brazil. Marlia Mendona will be sadly missed, but her legacy will live on through her music, the statement said. Details on the cause of the crash remained unknown. Photographs and videos on Friday showed the plane lying just under a waterfall. Earlier today, Mendona posted a video showing her walking towards the plane, guitar case in hand. She was going to a concert. Associated Press reporter Eraldo Peres reported this story to Goiania and AP writer Diane Jeantet reported from Rio de Janeiro. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

