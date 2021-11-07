Entertainment
Hollywood heiresses! Paris Jackson, Rooney Mara, Billie Lourd and more celebrities who inherited their family fortunes
Born with a silver spoon! These celebrities have cashed in piles of dough from their wealthy families.
Scroll through the photos below to see what celebrity heirlooms were born into wealth!
Rooney Mara – $ 3 billion
The football family! Rooney mara, 36, and her sister Kate, 38, are part of not one, but two sports dynasties. Their father is the third generation to own a piece of the New York Giants franchise since their great-grandfather Tim mara founded the team in 1925. Tim only paid $ 500 back then and it’s now estimated to be worth $ 500 million! Meanwhile, their mother descends from Rooney Art, who founded the Pittsburgh Pirates. Never heard of them? Well, it’s now the six-time Super Bowl Champions, the Pittsburgh Steelers!
Paris Jackson – $ 1.3 billion
Biding his time! King of Pop Michael jackson reportedly structured her will so that the singer and her two brothers receive $ 8 million a year until they are all 33 years old. At this point, they will each receive an equal share of half of their father’s estate. At 40, they will share the rest. Yet all the money in the world can’t fill the hole in Paris Jacksons heart caused by the death of his father in 2009. They always say, time heals, the 23-year-old mused. But it really is not. You just get used to it.
PRINCE JACKSON RECALLS TRAUMATIC FOR THE FIRST TIME HE WATCHING A "THRILLER" VIDEO WITH DAD MICHAEL JACKSON
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Billions
Well, not exactly. While the Veep alum, 60, brought in $ 200million from her own dough, tried to set the record straight when it comes to her late father Grards company, a conglomerate of goods and shipping, which is worth billions and not the man. Whatever I do, people assume it’s true, she said. Welcome to the bloody Internet.
Billie Lourd – $ 45 + Million
Billie Lourd faced with the unthinkable when his mother, Star wars icon Carrie Fisher and grandma, my old hollywood sweetheart Debbie reynolds, died less than a week apart in 2016. Experts speculate that the 29-year-old inherited most of Carries’ estate as well as part of her grandmothers who were worth $ 85 million. dollars! Lourd is philosophical about his loss. I have always lived in their shadow, the Scream queens said the actress. And now, this is the first time in my life that I have taken ownership of my life and that I am on my own.
Brooke Shields – $ 25 million
He broke up when she was only 5 months old, but Frank Shields, an executive at Revlon, got it right by the Pretty baby actress upon her death in 2003. Brooke Shields, who has been working since the age of 11 months, learned not to manage her finances thanks to her late mother, Teri. When I was 20 in my career, I had done everything and lost everything twice, her mom’s 56-year-old wife said (the two were often separated). My mom’s point of view was that if I made a movie we could buy a house, or if I worked we could get a car.
BROOKE SHIELDS LISTS A PALISADES RUSTIC LUXE PACIFIC PAD FOR $ 8.2 MILLION VISIT WOODY RETREAT WITH CHEF'S KITCHEN, SENDABLE VIEWS
Kyra Sedgwick – $ 16 million
Coming from an old New England family, Kyra Sedgwick, 56, was born into a life of privilege and stepped into an even greater fortune when her father, a venture capitalist Henry Dwight Sedgwick V died in 2018. That year, The closest star married to Kevin baconrecalls his father, who separated from his mother when the actress was only 4 years old, as a sort of swinger from the 70s. He was handsome and charismatic and had a lot of girlfriends.
