Farah Khan looked very pretty in shorts but Geeta Kapur called her mom. Here is what happened





Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan revealed a story behind choreographer Geeta Kapur calling her mom, adding that a flight attendant had already embarrassed her for it. Farah was speaking on her TV show where Geeta was a guest on a recent episode. Explaining his reason for calling Farah his mother, Geeta Kapur said: Whenever I went for a job, a shoot or an event, my mother would travel with me. However, after I started working with her (Farah Khan), we had to travel overseas a lot and my mom couldn’t travel with me at that time. But Farah took care of me like a mother and I felt this motherly love and protection, since then I started to call her mother with all my heart. After Geeta revealed the reason she calls Farah her mother, Farah Khan said: Once at the airport, I was very pretty in those shorts and denim top. But she came in screaming mum, mum from behind, leaving everyone in shock. The filmmaker added: A flight attendant even came to tell me that you are too young to be the mother of such a fat woman. It was embarrassing. But Geeta is like my daughter, we share a wonderful bond and it will be the same for life. Geeta was a special guest on the Zee Comedy Show grand finale episode. Farah is the host of the show. The episode will air this weekend. To read also: Bigg Boss 15: Farah asks Afsana: “Do you want to be Dolly Bindra from the series?” Geeta Kapur began her Bollywood journey when she joined Farah Khans’ cast as a teenager. She has helped her on films such as Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kal Ho Na Ho, Om Shanti Om and Main Hoon Na. Independently, Geeta has worked on Fiza, Asoka, Saathiya, and Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi, among others. Geeta is currently considered a judge on Super Dancer 4 alongside Shilpa Shetty and Anurag Basu.

