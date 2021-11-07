Entertainment
Draya Michele leaves little in a nude jumpsuit at a party in West Hollywood
Draya Michele leaves little room in nude jumpsuit with big cutouts for a night out in West Hollywood
She is known to show off her amazing figure.
And on Saturday night, Draya Michele dressed to impress in an eye-catching outfit while stepping out for dinner at the Nice Guy in West Hollywood.
The 38-year-old social media personality appeared to enjoy her time in the spotlight as she flaunted a slight smile as she made her way to the celebrity hangout.
Hot stuff! Draya Michele was seen wearing eye-catching outfits as she stepped out for dinner at the Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Saturday night
Michele wore a figure-hugging beige jumpsuit that featured a revealing cutout in the middle.
The actress also wore a cute pink feathered coat that added a bit of color to her outfit, and she carried a matching handbag on her arm.
She rocked an elegant pair of high heeled shoes and added elements of shine to her ensemble of clothes with sparkly hoops.
Her beautiful black locks were mostly tied in a small bun, with a sizable strand running down the left side of her face.
Va va voom: Michele wore a bodycon dark beige jumpsuit that featured a revealing cutout part on the front
Eye-catching outfit: The actress also wore a cute pink feathered top that added a bit of color to her outfit, and she carried a matching handbag
Michele has notably worked as a designer in several areas of the fashion industry in the past.
The model spoke toBETearlier this year and discussed her second collaboration with jewelry brand 8 Other Reasons, with whom she had previously released a line of accessories.
The artist praised the success of the original launch and told the outlet that “we have decided to bring back some of the pieces that worked really well in the first collection”.
Let it be known: The model spoke to BET earlier this year and discussed her second collaboration with jewelry brand 8 Other Reasons, with whom she had previously released a line of accessories.
“We also added a lot of new pieces that have different colored jewelry, which we didn’t really play with the first time around,” she said.
Michele went on to express that she was particularly excited to work with gemstones of different shades.
“As women of color, metallics look good on us. Nonetheless, chocolate colored gold is something that you haven’t seen from a lot of jewelry companies. It’s a little twist on gold that will look good on any shade of brown, ”she said.
Let’s take the next step: The actress also said the new offerings will feature more eye-catching gems than her previous collaboration.
The model then spoke briefly about her swimwear brand, Mint Swim, and noted that many executives at retailer Pac Sun, which sells the pieces, have confidence in her abilities as a designer.
“They already love my designs, so they give me the creative green light to do whatever I want to do. They trust me, ”she said.
When asked to comment on her future plans, Michele kept her response short and sweet, stating, “I’m excited about a lot that I’ll be sharing with you soon.”
Successful: The model then briefly spoke about her swimwear brand, Mint Swim, and noted that many executives at retailer Pac Sun, which sells the pieces, have confidence in her abilities as a designer.
Advertising
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10172601/Draya-Michele-leaves-little-nude-jumpsuit-night-West-Hollywood.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]