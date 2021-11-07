Draya Michele leaves little in a nude jumpsuit at a party in West Hollywood

She is known to show off her amazing figure.

And on Saturday night, Draya Michele dressed to impress in an eye-catching outfit while stepping out for dinner at the Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

The 38-year-old social media personality appeared to enjoy her time in the spotlight as she flaunted a slight smile as she made her way to the celebrity hangout.

Michele wore a figure-hugging beige jumpsuit that featured a revealing cutout in the middle.

The actress also wore a cute pink feathered coat that added a bit of color to her outfit, and she carried a matching handbag on her arm.

She rocked an elegant pair of high heeled shoes and added elements of shine to her ensemble of clothes with sparkly hoops.

Her beautiful black locks were mostly tied in a small bun, with a sizable strand running down the left side of her face.

Michele has notably worked as a designer in several areas of the fashion industry in the past.

The model spoke toBETearlier this year and discussed her second collaboration with jewelry brand 8 Other Reasons, with whom she had previously released a line of accessories.

The artist praised the success of the original launch and told the outlet that “we have decided to bring back some of the pieces that worked really well in the first collection”.

“We also added a lot of new pieces that have different colored jewelry, which we didn’t really play with the first time around,” she said.

Michele went on to express that she was particularly excited to work with gemstones of different shades.

“As women of color, metallics look good on us. Nonetheless, chocolate colored gold is something that you haven’t seen from a lot of jewelry companies. It’s a little twist on gold that will look good on any shade of brown, ”she said.

The model then spoke briefly about her swimwear brand, Mint Swim, and noted that many executives at retailer Pac Sun, which sells the pieces, have confidence in her abilities as a designer.

“They already love my designs, so they give me the creative green light to do whatever I want to do. They trust me, ”she said.

When asked to comment on her future plans, Michele kept her response short and sweet, stating, “I’m excited about a lot that I’ll be sharing with you soon.”