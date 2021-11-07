Concert review: Tame Impala Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Paige strickland November 6, 2021 – 11:39 AM

Tame Impala returned to Los Angeles on November 2 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, performing on the first day of their two back-to-back sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl.

As the lights dimmed, signifying the start of the set, the big screens played an informational video from a representative of AionWell, the fictional company that created the group’s new trippy simulated pharmaceutical drug, Rushium.The drug is an new temporal therapy treatment in liquid and pill form, she said. Know that the effects of Rushium range from a minor expansion to large temporal collapses staged in memory and the present workforce. As the demonstration continued, her face and speech became sluggish and blurry on the screen, as if the crowd were already feeling the effects.As part of their Phase I clinical trial gimmick, people could buy packets of the drug (a sugar pill) from merchant tents for two dollars.

The well-filled ensemble started off with One More Year and Borderline, the first two tracks from their most recent album, Slow running. The album was released in February 2020, just a month before the world was blocked by COVID, which resulted in a quickly postponed Slow Rush tour.

As much seeing Tame Impala live is a concert, it is also a light show. Elephant and Apocalypse Dreams were the obvious stars and crowd pleasers of the night, as far as the theater is concerned.Their acid-soaked rock anthem Elephant brought the show to its peak of energy with its heavy, introductory one-note strum. The song paused several times to create suspense for the craziest beating streak throughout, and the corresponding laser prisms flew above the crowd.

For Apocalypse Dreams, the group created a fake ending to the song. The screen went black when the music stopped, and fans cheered and cheered. But the veterans of their shows knew what was to come; the infamous two-minute outro added to the song with an explosion of color and lasers that feels like the grand finale of a firework display. A giant hanging ring of light descended and dumped an incredible amount of fog on stage.

It is one of my favorite cities in the world; I am so happy to be here! frontman Kevin Parker said during the break in the middle of Let it Happen. Hope you are enjoying yourself. Personally, I’m having fun. Another fan favorite, the song was accompanied by a throw of the confetti cannon.

The group touched on older, but no less popular, material from their 2012 album. Lonerism. Gossip made his Slow Rush Tour debut, and Parker said: Here’s a song that gets the crowd ready for Feels Like We Only Go Backwards.

As the first notes of Keep on Lying echoed through the speakers, Parker said the song paid homage and was inspired by The Doors playing live at the Hollywood Bowl in the 1960s. Was there anyone tonight -the ? he joked in front of the crowd, the majority of whom were probably born in the ’90s. The song’s outro turned into an extended jam session, and Parker shredded a long guitar solo.

During the lull before the big beat drop on New Person, Same Old Mistakes, Parker said: This is probably my favorite part of the set, and confetti cannons exploded in the crowd for several seconds as the lasers passed each other. in random patterns across the sky.

At the end of the song, when the screens went black and the band left the stage, thousands of people pulled out their flashlights and lighters to sing their comeback. When the group returned, they looked pleasantly shocked, and Parker said Wow! Yeah, now I can see you!

The show’s encore called the crowd back for, arguably, the band’s most successful song to date, The Less I Know The Better. There’s a reason the song climbed into the top 100 charts and went twice platinum in the US alone; it has it all. The combination of bittersweet lyrics, funky basslines, catchy lyrics, and dancing ability made the crowd raise their hands to the sky and jump in singing.

You guys are handsome, do you know that? Parker said. I’ve spent so many nights on this side of the stage saying “it’s beautiful”, and I’ve always wanted to be on this side. Let me tell you, it’s beautiful here too.

The song that closed the night was One More Hour, and as the masses of people left the Bowl, they probably wished they had just that with Tame Impala.

List of sets:

Skeletons (Travis Scott cover)

it seems to me that we are only going backwards is it true New person, same old mistakes

Still: