Every actor who can replace Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

It seems unlikely that Disney will bring back Johnny Depp asPirates of the CaribbeanJack Sparrow, but are there any other major players who could possibly replace him in the role? The Pirates of the Caribbean The films weren’t expected to be a massive hit, and their lead star Johnny Depp helped make the franchise one of the highest-grossing series in movie history. As Captain Jack Sparrow, Depp brought both quirky charm and surprisingly wacky energy to the role of antihero.

Depp quickly made an unlikely icon of the character, and critical acclaim for his performance ensured the Pirates of the Caribbeanhas become a successful franchise. However, Depps’ performance alone was not what made the curse of the black pearl job. The direction of Gore Verbinskis, the stellar supporting cast, and a tone that skillfully oscillated between horror, comedy and adventure were all big factors, something that Disney only realized later. Pirates of the Caribbean sequels have removed those elements to focus more on the character of Depps.





From the first Pirates of the Caribbean following Dead man’s chestThis problem was already evident as Jack Sparrow began to spend more time in the limelight than his co-stars, and the series began to focus more on Sparrow. However, while franchise reviews quickly reflected this imbalance, it wasn’t until 2017 Dead men don’t tell stories that the Pirates of the Caribbean movies began to crumble at the box office. A combination of the tumultuous personal life of Depps and the Fifth Pirates of the Caribbean The films’ underperformance led Disney to pull him away from the franchise, although fan base actors campaigned for him to be reinstated in the role. Despite this move, it seems less and less likely that Disney will fix things with the former Pirates of the Caribbean star, so what actors could replace him as Jack Sparrow?

Mads Mikkelsen

If Jack Sparrow comes back Pirates of the Caribbean 6, the easiest path for creators to take is to recast the actor with an equally eccentric independent darling who has a black history as a successful star. This is what the fantastic beasts and where to find them the franchise chose to do so when Depp was fired from the role of Grindlewald during the pre-production of the third film. Actor Mads Mikkelsen replaced Depp in this franchise and could be called upon to do the same for thePirates of the Caribbeanseries. However, this proposal poses many problems. On the one hand, it is not yet clear to what extent Depp’s redesign strategy will be successful for the Harry potter derivative series. On the other hand, the call of thePirates of the Caribbeanthe franchise relies much more on the individual actor, which means Casino Royale the villainous Mikkelsen would have much bigger shoes to fill in than Sparrow. As such, the Danish star is unlikely to succeed Depp in the role.

Matthew McConnaughey

Among the actors initially considered for the role of pre-Depp Jack Sparrow, Matthew McConnaughey was first sought after in the early 2000s because he resembles the characters’ original inspiration, Burt Lancaster. In recent years, McConnaughey’s resurgence in popularity at the end of his career has seen him emerge from the ignominy of the romantic comedy he was trapped in throughout this decade and become more popular than ever since he started. to take on more serious roles. However, this critical praise has generally not translated into mainstream blockbuster roles, and the role of Jack Sparrow might be too crucial to bet on McConnaugheys’ mixed performance at the box office in recent years.

Outside of Chris Nolan’s 2014 sci-fi adventureInterstellar, the actors most recent great movies Serenity and The dark tower were both critical and financial failures that show he may have the power to hold together a major franchise. The dark towerthe underperformance, in particular, is not a good sign for McConnaugheys’ chances of taking over the Pirates of the Caribbean role. While his Randall Flagg was a villain rather than a mischievous rebel, the film was intended to be a franchise-generating action / horror blockbuster and if it had worked it would likely have filled the niche left empty by the ‘absence of Depps from Pirates of the Caribbeanseries. Instead, despite Stephen Kings it break and break box office records the same year, The dark tower crashed and burned, ensuring that McConnaughey will likely never play the infamous pirate onscreen.

Joaquin phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix may sound like a strange name to connect with Pirates of the Caribbean Jack Sparrow, but the acclaimed acting career has the requisite balance between critical acclaim and mainstream blockbuster success that Depp enjoyed prior to taking the role. However, Phoenix may already be too successful for the role, as he has shown little interest in taking on roles in tentpole projects (other than the dark, hard-R Joker) and seems unlikely to be interested in lighter comedy work. While Depp could use the Pirates of the Caribbean sequels to boost their notoriety and finance more personal projects, the combination of JokerHis massive box office success and Oscar win means Phoenix hardly needs any help in that department and is unlikely to board Disney’s sinking ship.

Anybody

The fact that Disney announced a Margot Robbie star Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off and attempted to ape the success of the franchise’s success with 2021 Jungle cruise could indicate that there is no replacement for Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow. The studio might be aware that, according to some of the fanbase, the character cannot be recast and no alternative will fully satisfy viewers. Disney might be ready to ditch the Pirates of the Caribbean accordingly or the studio may plan to rehire Depp, especially given the intensity of the recent Sea of ​​Thieves/Pirates of the Caribbeancrossover relied on Jack Sparrow to spark fan interest. Whatever Disney chooses to do, replacing Johnny Depp will likely be impossible even for the entertainment giant when the actors’ names are so closely tied to the Pirates of the Caribbean for franchise viewers.

