10 actors who would be perfect for live-action roles

In 1999 Matt Groening Futurama aired its first episode, “Space Pilot 3000”. Viewers got a glimpse of the animated comedy which was believed to be the spiritual successor to Groening’s previous cartoon, The simpsons.Futurama consists of several main characters, each of which brings something special and unique to the animated sitcom.

Characters in the series include beer-drinking robots and alien creatures who claim to be experts in human anatomy. Futuramacomically breaks the rules of stereotypes and current technology that have paved the way for hilarious and unpredictable situations. The characters have dynamic personalities and strange motivations. As a result, some episodes have interesting concepts as well as intriguing storylines and crazy characters. YesFuturamawas to be turned into a lively action performance, finding the right cast would be difficult, but certainly not impossible.


ten Wyatt Russell is Best Actor for Fry

Philip J. Fry is an ordinary man from the past who has to readjust to 30th century life and get used to modern normalcy. Fry’s laid-back curiosity and natural enthusiasm for almost anything makes this character lively, well, lively.

Wyatt Russell has the essential qualities to deliver the Fry we all know and love. His eccentric demeanor and playful manners are some of the traits needed to portray an adorable and carefree 1990’s jerk. Although he has starred in several horror films, Wyatt has also played comedic roles in his career, such as Zook in 22 rue du saut. Most recently, Russell played John Walker inThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

9 Danny McBride deserves to play Bender

Danny McBride and Bender from Futurama

Bender is a noisy, obnoxious robot with a constant thirst for beer and a greedy desire for money. His confident programming gives him a selfish disposition and a bad boy image that he proudly enjoys with his best friend, Fry. In his spare time, Bender is typically seen watching TV, gambling, or consuming cigars.

Danny McBride is a perfect fit for the role as he often plays characters with similar traits. McBride has a history of portraying rude, egotistical characters, such as Kenny Powers in the TV series.East and down. McBride has also worked on animated films in the past after voicing the Boss of the Wolf in Kung Fu Panda 2.

8 Chris Hemsworth has the right qualities to play Zapp Brannigan

Chris Hemsworth and Zapp Brannigan from Futurama

Captain Zapp Brannigan regularly commands his ship, the Nimbus, on behalf of the government of Earth and the Democratic Order of the Planets. He is usually seen chasing after intergalactic criminals or would-be lovers. Despite his selfish and demanding personality, he can sometimes be disgusting and cowardly in the face of formidable enemies. He does what he can to avoid any harm or anything that might endanger his supposed beauty.

Chris Hemsworth is destined to play Brannigan as they both have ignorant charm and good looks. The Australian actor is best known for playing Thor in films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

7 Doug E. Doug once played Jamaican characters

Doug E. Doug and Hermes Conrad from Futurama

Hermes Conrad is a proud Jamaican, Rastafarian and Limbo champion. His main role at Planet Express is that of the company accountant. He also takes care of filing, paperwork and other administrative tasks. Hermès is an intelligent man who provides logistical support and is the realist thinker of the group.

After starting out as a comedian at age 17, Doug E. Doug went on to become an actor, screenwriter and producer. The American is known to play Sanka in Disney’s Cool races, and Bernie, a Jamaican jellyfish in Shark story. With his comedic background and acting experience, Doug E. Doug has great potential to play a Hermès live.

6 Angelina Jolie has experience fighting on stage for the role of Leela

Angelina Jolie and Turanga Leela from Futurama

Turanga Leela is a mutant human who plays a vital role at Planet Express. She is the captain of the delivery ship, which Farnsworth also calls Old Bessie. This strong-minded individual typically leads the crew on death-defying delivery missions. Leela is also good at martial arts and doesn’t hesitate to take on intimidating enemies.

Angelina Jolie has played the role of the protagonists in inaction films before and often performs her own stunts. She is known for her roles inMr. & Mrs. Smith, Salt,and Grave robberis Lara Croft. Jolie has an admirable sense of class but also the determination and physical experience to play.Futuramathe main female role.

5 Zoey Deutch is the perfect Amy Wong

Zoey Deutch and Amy Wong from Futurama

Planet Express also employs Amy Wong, one of the company’s long-term employees and interns. She comes from wealthy parents, Leo and Inez Wong, who own a lot of land in Mars to run their Buggalo farm. Amy is a kind and friendly young lady with a fairly straightforward personality.

Zoey Deutch started acting at a young age and played her first major role in the filmMayor’s Cupcakein 2011.Deutch then gained new recognition which landed him the role of Madison in 2019Zombieland 2. interesting way,Madison and Wong share some personality traits and have a similar sartorial sense. Both figures are usually dressed in pink and have a young, feminine demeanor.

4 Michael Cera has the characteristics of Kif

Michael Cera and Kif Kroker from Futurama

What is a captain without his loyal sidekick? Kif Kroker is Zapp Branigan’s second in command and unfortunately is often abused by his superior. Although Kif has an intelligent intellect, he usually responds to his captain’s requests even if they are dangerous, embarrassing, or deadly.

This character lacks self-confidence and doesn’t have much experience with relationships. Canadian actor and musician Michael Cera fits the bill perfectly. He has played complicit roles in the past as Evan, a clumsy student inSuper bad,and Paulie Bleeker, an inexperienced young future dad inJuno. On top of that, Cera’s charisma would add another layer of humor to Kif’s already obedient character.

3 Zach Galifianakis is the only actor in Zoidberg

Zach Galifianakis and Dr Zoidberg from Futurama

Dr. Zoidberg is a miserable-looking creature with his fair share of bad luck. Not only is Zoidberg the opposite of a sight for sore eyes, he never seems to be able to successfully complete his medical duties. Either way, he’s the main doctor for Planet Express and has some very questionable credentials.

Zach is known to play characters who have weird ways of thinking and often make random noises or goofy sounds. His crazy character and odd sense of humor are fundamental attributes for a role as Zoidberg live. Crazy characters Zach has portrayed in the past include Therman inDinner for Schmucksand Alain in The hangoverfranchise.

2 Christoper Walken Can PortraitThe Perfect Farnsworth

Christopher Walken and Professor Farnsworth from Futurama

Christopher Walken has decades of experience behind the lens and on stage. In his early days, he was seen as a more serious actor playing dangerous and villainous roles. With over 60 years of performing experience, Walken is a talented, versatile and professional actor. During his career, Walken has also lent his voice to animated films and video games, such as The life of an insect and True Crime: Streets of LA.

More recently, Walken has a reputation for being funny without even trying. Professor Farnsworth is exactly that. Sometimes he makes statements which require great intelligence, and on other occasions he creates awesome inventions which are unnecessary and unnecessary. Another trait that Farnsworth exhibits is lack of social conscience, which adds to his entertaining character.

1 Steve Buscemi has the singing talent for the robot devil

Steve Buscemi and Beelzebot Robot Devil from Futurama

The Robot Devil, or Beelzebot, is a recurring character on the show who, ironically, enjoys singing. This antagonist is normally found in the depths of robot hell and possesses a positively evil demeanor, as well as an occasional desire to sing along.

Steve Buscemi could successfully play the role of Futurama‘s robot devil. Buscemi has had a prolific career in film and television. He is known to play great roles such as Mr. Pink in ReservoirDogs, and Donny in The great Lebowski. Buscemi also donated his singing skills toThe wedding singerandHotel Transylvania.

