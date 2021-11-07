Car chase, accident and seizure of 54kg ganja – The New Indian Express





Through Express news service PALAKKAD: A car driving at breakneck speed overturning bicycles and causing a series of accidents. An excise vehicle chasing the car. And the people on the road fleeing for their lives. It was a scene straight out of a thriller that was unveiled on Saturday morning on the Walayar-Kanjikode section of national road 544. The mutilated remains of the car At around 8 a.m., a team of excise officials waiting near the Walayar checkpoint found a car moving suspiciously and asked the driver to stop. However, the car accelerated and passed the excise barricade. The team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Mr Rakesh, sensed something suspicious and began to chase the vehicle. The two young people in the car panicked when they found the excise vehicle directly behind them. The chase continued for half an hour and the car struck eight vehicles, motorcycles and cars before crashing into the median. A tanker lost control and struck the median at Kanjikode as it attempted to escape the car at high speed. The duo had no choice but to abandon the car and escape as the tires burst under the impact of the crash. Although they tried to jump into the river from the Naragampully bridge, the excise team managed to catch them. The two young people Ranjith and Shihab, both from Manjeri, were carriers transporting ganja from Chennai to Tirur. The excise seized 54 kg of ganja worth Rs 30 lakh in the car. They were produced in the Palakkad First Class Magistrates’ Court and remanded in custody. Duo collected ganja in Chennai The excise team included circle inspector PK Satheesh, Parali inspector KR Ajith, deputy inspector P Santosh Kumar and prevention officers G Shiju, A Faizal Rehman, B Shybu, R Udayan and PH Pratyush . The team was waiting in Walayar following a denunciation of a truck carrying 500kg of ganja. The two

the youths had collected ganja from a supplier in Chennai and were told to deliver it to an agent in Tirur.

