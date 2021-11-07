THE Marathon will close these streets tomorrow





A slew of streets and freeway ramps will be closed Sunday to host the 36th annual Los Angeles Marathon, which this year will follow a new route from Dodger Stadium to Century City. The race will start at 6.30 am. Runners will then pass through Downtown Los Angeles, Echo Park, Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Century City, Westwood, Brentwood and return to Century City. Most closures will begin around 4 a.m. The streets of the first parts of the course will reopen once all the runners have passed and the roads are clear. Many streets will be reopened by 1 p.m., with the exception of those near the finish line, where closures will continue until 5 p.m. The following closure will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.: – Vin Scully Avenue from Dodger Stadium to Sunset Boulevard. The following closure will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.: – Sunset Boulevard from Park Avenue to Figueroa Street. The following closure will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 9:32 a.m.: – Cesar Chavez Avenue from Bunker Hill to Alameda Street. The following closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.: – Broadway from avenue Cesar Chavez to rue Alpine; – Alpine Street from Hill Street to Alameda Street; and – Spring Street from College Street to First Street. The following closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 9.50 a.m.: – First street from Hope Street to San Pedro Street; – Los Angeles Street from Temple Street to Fifth Street; – Fourth Street from Los Angeles Street to Main Street; – Main Street from Fifth Street to Temple Street; – Third Street from San Pedro Street to Hill Street; and – Hill Street from Fourth Street to Temple Street. The following closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.: – First street from San Pedro Street to Hope Street; and – Grand Avenue from Cesar Chavez Avenue to Second Street. The following closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.: – Temple Street from Alameda Street to Glendale Boulevard; – Edgeware Road from Temple Street to Boston Street; and – Avenue Bellevue from Boulevard Sunset to Boulevard Glendale. The following closure will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.: – Glendale Boulevard from Temple Street to Sunset Boulevard. The following closure will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.: – Sunset Boulevard from avenue Echo Park to avenue Virgil. The following closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to noon: – Hollywood Boulevard from Hillhurst Avenue to La Brea Avenue; and – Orange Avenue from Hollywood Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard. The following closure will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.: – Sunset Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Doheny Drive. The following closures will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.: – Boulevard San Vicente from Sunset Boulevard to Melrose Avenue; – Santa Monica Boulevard from La Cienega Boulevard to Sierra promenade; – Doheny Drive from Nemo Street to Wilshire Boulevard; – Burton Way from Robertson Boulevard to Rexford Drive; – South Santa Monica Boulevard from Rexford Drive to Moreno Drive; – Rodeo Drive from Santa Monica Boulevard to Wilshire Boulevard; and – Wilshire Boulevard from Beverly Drive to Santa Monica Boulevard. The following closure will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.: – Santa Monica Boulevard, from Wilshire Boulevard to Sepulveda Boulevard. The following closure will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.: – Boulevard Sepulveda from Boulevard Santa Monica to Boulevard Wilshire. The following closure will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.: – Boulevard Wilshire from Boulevard Sepulveda to Avenue Barrington. The following closure will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.: – Boulevard San Vicente from Boulevard Wilshire to Avenue Saltair. Some additional street closures will be in effect that are not officially part of the route. These “local access” closures will take place at Elysian Park, Downtown, Echo Park, Silver Lake, Hollywood and West Hollywood. Residents who live in these areas will have access to closed streets. Between 3:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., the following motorway junction will be closed: – On the Harbor Freeway (110) northbound, Hill Street / Stadium Way ramp and Hollywood (101) Freeway / Temple Street southbound; – On the Harbor Freeway heading south, Hill Street, Stadium Way and Sunset Boulevard / Figueroa Street ramps. Closed between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m. approximately: – Southbound Hollywood Freeway ramps at Temple Street and Broadway; and – Northbound Hollywood Freeway ramps at Spring Street and Grand Avenue. Between 4:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., the ramps will be closed on: – Hollywood Freeway northbound at Echo Park Avenue / Glendale Boulevard, Hollywood Boulevard, Gower Street and Highland Avenue; and – Hollywood Highway southbound on Highland Avenue, Vine Street, Gower Street and Hollywood Boulevard. From 4:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., the southbound San Diego Freeway (405) ramps will be closed on Santa Monica Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard east and west. The Northbound San Diego Freeway ramp to Westbound Wilshire Boulevard will also be closed. Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc. CNS-11-06-2021 02:47

