Can we move on? From the trope of the disabled character who must overcome his handicap to succeed

In Can we move forward, we revisit the old tropes and ask if they still have cultural relevance.

Bollywood’s portrayal of people with disabilities is a minefield of ableism. To present disability as a divine punishment for his karma in movies like Kashish and Dhanwan; to use it for comic relief in movies like the Golmaal series, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Tom, Dick and Harry; to suggest that the main purpose of a disabled person’s life is to overcome their disability… or, you know, to die.

A 2015 study, who has analyzed representations of disability in Indian cinema since the 1930s, found that we tend to portray disability as a punishment for those karma, as comic relief, as a trait associated with villains, and often as porn inspiration, where the struggles of people with disabilities are objectified for a largely non-disabled audience.

Through the story of Hrithik Roshan in Koi Mil Gaya, Bollywood taught us to respect people with disabilities only when they can find a way to ‘recover’ – even if the process requires them to summon an alien from another planet, and told them to pity them enough that they do alien magic. their handicaps disappear.

If that seems like too much of a feat to accomplish, there is always euthanasia. When Hrithik Roshan’s character in Guzaarish in 2010 couldn’t summon an alien like he did in 2003, well, he had no choice but to kill himself, right? Navigating life with a disability can certainly be difficult – especially in a capable world like ours – but equating it with death shows how little we think the life of a person with a disability is. As well as the idea that if someone has a disability, they can never be accepted as they are, as they are.

Essentially, Bollywood’s ableist gaze sees disability as the ultimate villain – necessitating the need to eliminate it. “Why don’t Bollywood filmmakers seem to give disabled protagonists other challenges than overcoming their disability? »Amal Singh asks in his article at Arr.

However, overcoming a disability isn’t always logically possible because, you know, science can be mean like that. In this case, you have to transform your handicap into a super-ability. Remember how the character of Kachra in Lagaan (played by Aditya Lakhia) was only deemed worthy of the respect of everyone in his village when he spun his handicap so well that he became a “turner” for their cricket team?

Then, of course, there is the “sixth sense” phenomenon. From the character of Sanjay Dutt in The enemy to the characters of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Arjun Rampal in Aankhen, to (again) the character of Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil, Bollywood loves to portray visually impaired characters use their “sixth sense” to take down their enemies, or you know, rob banks.

No matter how the trope manifests, ultimately it is used to generate “inspirational porn”. But in doing so, films can perpetuate standards that are harmful, if not impossible, for people with disabilities.

Merry Barua, founder and director of Action for Autism, a Delhi-based NGO, told The Swaddle about a child with autism whose school expected him to overcome his challenges when he graduated tenth grade and was about to enter adult life in a few years. To make it clear that a person doesn’t just get past their disability, Barua had to ask his teacher, “Now that you’ve been wearing glasses for nine to ten years, you probably don’t need them anymore, right?” ? “

Further, to suggest that people with disabilities have super-abilities to ‘compensate’ for their disabilities may lead to devaluing their achievements – in addition, of course, to suggesting that living with a disability means that one is not a person. “full person”. Nipun Malhotra, a disability rights activist from Mumbai, written in Scroll: “[W]hen I excelled in school, others often said that “since God had taken one thing, he had compensated me for another”.

The Bollywood portrayal of people with disabilities creates terrible stereotypes about their lives in the minds of the able-bodied population. “The age we live in right now, the misrepresentation and erasure in pop culture has the ability to do tangible harm and delay the actual work being done by activists,” Singh wrote.

Problematic representations of disability in Bollywood date back to the 1930s with films like Jeevan Naiya. We are in 2021 now. Can we move on?