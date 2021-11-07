A new video will have captured the actor of Vecinos a few hours before his death – prensa Libre





The death of Octavio Ocaa on October 29 shocked Mexico and the followers of the productions made by the Mexican actor. Amid the investigation to clarify the truth of the puzzling incident in which the 22-year-old lost his life, they released a new video in which the truck Ocaa was driving hours before his death is believed to be visible. Family members, friends and followers of the Necinos star performer Benito Rivers have asked Mexican authorities to clarify how Octavio Ocaa died in Cuautitln Izcalli, Mexico, after a police chase and gunshot. head.

The Mexico State Judicial Attorney General’s report said Ocaa was traveling with two other people through the streets of the municipality of Cuautitln Izcalli when the police asked him to stop. However, the driver did not stop the vehicle and accelerate to avoid being stopped, which triggered the chase. The driver then lost control and crashed into the side of the road, where the driver was found with a gunshot wound to the head. According to the investigations carried out, Benito would have been the same cause of his death, since the bullet he received was accidentally fired by him. However, relatives did not accept this hypothesis and requested further investigations. For this reason, new images of the case continue to emerge. On this occasion, Carlos Jimnez, a Mexican red-note journalist, published a video of the actor’s truck a few hours before his death. The video comes from a security camera and says it was noon on October 29, when the Jeep Cherokee pickup appears in the frame as it pulls into the left side of the street and pulls over. After a few minutes, a person enters the vehicle and it begins to circulate again in the same street. According to Jimnez, the footage shows how Ocaa stopped to pick up a friend of his who accompanied him in his last hours of life. Quiz interests you | Let’s come to the final consequences: Octavio Ocaa’s sister denounces that the police stole a chain from the actor at the scene of the tragedy This is how Octavio Ocaa arrived in his truck. He was going to look for his friend, a tailor who at that moment left, closed his accessory and left with him. He was one of those who accompanied him at the time of his death, wrote the journalist red note. After this publication, several Internet users of the social network wondered about what the actor of Vecinos was doing in this neighborhood and the statements of his companions were debated, since it is said that the three people who were in the van were drinking alcoholic drinks for several days. NEW IMAGES of BENITO

This is how Octavio Ocaa arrived in his truck.

He was going to look for his friend, a tailor who at that moment went out, closed his accessory and left with him.

He is one of those who accompanied him at the time of his death.

The @FiscaliaEdomex he hopes to find the actor’s family. pic.twitter.com/nlD0sA8PkO Carlos Jimnez (@ c4jimenez) November 5, 2021

