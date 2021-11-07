Alia Bhatt, amid rumors of marrying Ranbir Kapoor, is she about to make her Hollywood debut?





Alia Bhatt is currently making news about her marriage rumors with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. There have been reports that the couple could marry in December, but another report claimed they would be married in January 2022. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but there is more good news for fans. Alia because the actress collaborated with an American talent agency, William Morris Endeavor (WME). The actress has a great lineup coming up, starting with Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Brahmastra. The young star hasn’t neglected anything since her debut film and now she’s added another feather to her wings as she’s now ready to join Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone as she signs the international agency. After impressing her Indian audiences all these years, Alia Bhatt is ready to take a big leap after signing a major deal with William Morris Endeavor (WME). According to India Today reports, the actress is in talks with Hollywood studios and is expected to sign her first international project soon. Reports further indicate that the deal is in the final stages and that Alia Bhatt plans to announce her collaboration with William Morris Endeavor (WME) by early 2022. However, everything is currently under wraps, but the actress is excited. by some scripts, one of which particularly caught his attention. The Kalank star, who is a huge fan of Silver Linings Playbook star Jennifer Lawrence, wants to work on projects similar to the Hollywood actress. Although there are many projects to come, the actress carefully chooses the first film. American talent agency Alia Bhatts, William Morris Endeavor (WME) also represents top Hollywood actors like Gal Gadot, Emma Stone, Oprah and Charlize Theron, among many others. Must read: Shah Rukh Khan to break silence on Aryan Khan’s drug case to foreign media with revealing interview? Reports inside! Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/alia-bhatt-amid-the-rumours-of-marrying-ranbir-kapoor-sets-to-make-her-hollywood-debut/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

