VIDEO Octavio Ocaa. They capture the moment the actor picked up a person before the crash

In social networks circulate a new video where you can see the truck where the actorOctavio Ocaa, Benito in the TV series Neighbors,who stops in front of a place where he picked up a person before the accident inCuautitln Izcalli, State of Mexico.

In pictures the arrival of the truck is appreciated, and that it would have been driven by the young actor, to a local.

Journalist Carlos Jimnez pointed out that Octavio Ocaa he was going to look for his friend, “a tailor who (sic) at that time came out, closed his accessory and left with him”, we read on the journalist’s Twitter account.

“He is one of those who accompanied him at the time of his death,” he added.

NEW IMAGES of “BENITO”

This is how Octavio Ocaa arrived in his truck.

He was going to look for his friend, a tailor who at that moment went out, closed his accessory and left with him.

He is one of those who accompanied him at the time of his death.

The @FiscaliaEdomex he hopes to find the actor’s family. pic.twitter.com/nlD0sA8PkO Carlos Jimnez (@ c4jimenez) November 5, 2021

“These sloths are already starting to do their job,” says Octavio Ocaa’s father

After insisting that due to the sunroof of the car her son is traveling in,Octavio Ocaathe police of the State of Mexico killed him, Octavio Prez father of the actor, warned that this murder will not go unpunished like that of Paulette and others who have been presented in this entity, specifying that so far they have received only one call from the Ministry of the Interior.

In an interview, companyOctavio Prez,He assured that thanks to his insistence, the Attorney General of the State of Mexico is already doing his job, but that it is very clear that those responsible for the death of his son, who gave life to Benito Rivers in the series “Neighbors” are the police who persecuted him, saying they will continue to seek justice.

Read also“Are you already training?”, Octavio Ocaa’s girlfriend shows the actor’s fatherly side

“These lazy people are already starting to do their job, they wanted me to do it for them, because they already succeeded. Everything is now clearer than water, they are the ones who killed it, we’ll just see how they are working, what investigation they need to do and we’re going to let them work, we’re going to see how far they go, he said.

Video shows Octavio Ocaa received treatment from paramedics

A week after the death of actor Octavio Ocaa in the state of Mexico, a new video emerges in which the moment the actor is treated by paramedics is enjoyed.

In the footage, you can see who played “Benito Rivers” on the “Neighbors” TV show, when he’s on a stretcher, with blood stains on his head and a flowery jacket.

The video, which was released by the show’s account “Chisme No Like”, was recorded across the road and appeared after early drafts pointed out that Octavio Ocaa had not received for medical treatment after being shot.

Read alsoEdomex municipal police in the crosshairs after the Ocaa affair

Edomex prosecutor analyzes police action in Octavio Ocaa’s death

Toluca, Mx.- Mexico State Attorney General of Justice says anti-corruption prosecutor is investigating element performance analysis of the municipal police Cuautitln Izcalli who participated in the operation and persecution in which the actor was shot in the head Octavio Ocaa.

The above has been reported to relatives of the 22-year-old man known as “Benito Rivers “-for your participation in the program “Neighbors”– during first meeting attended by the Attorney General of Mexican Justice, Alejandro Gmez Snchez.

Read also:They tortured Octavio Ocaa’s companions to sign a statement by the prosecutor, accuses the actor’s father

According to information from the institution, other prosecutors and family lawyers were also present.

Among the other advances reported by the FGJEM, we also note that the full content of Open research file for the death of Octavio Ocaa with all the opinions available to date and the material evidence, so that it can be examined under the terms established by law.

Read also:Edomex municipal police in the crosshairs after the Ocaa affair

om / lsm