Pavan Malhotra: An actor with multiple roles: La Tribune India

Nonika Singh |

It may be tempting to describe Pavan Malhotra’s stellar performance in the “Tabbar” web series as a defining moment in his career, but this gifted actor has witnessed many such milestones during his on-camera journey, s ‘spanning more than three decades.

“The theater is not a 100-meter race, but a marathon. Plus, it’s not a formula where you get it 100 percent right. An actor has the right to fail, ”he says. Yet Pavan, who scores nine out of 10 if not 10 out of 10 each time, does not take credit for his exceptional performance. Rather, he explains how the details of his ex-constable character in “Tabbar” are in the script. Only an intelligent actor like him can grasp the minor inflections up to the way his character rides a scooter. He adds: “Look at him, he is not sitting upright but slightly hunched over with an exposed belly, reflecting one of his many layers.”

Stepping into the shoes of a character from a dark series that has many shades of gray, does the character live inside and therefore wreak havoc? He replies in the negative. “In ‘Children of War’ I play a rapist, an evil person who even talks to his gun. It doesn’t mean that for a month I think about raping people. Me and, I think, all the good actors come out of our character when the director says “cut”. If it wasn’t, he wouldn’t have been able to engrave various characters back to back. So, if for a while he played the dastardly villain of “Punjab 1984”, a few days later he immersed himself in the role of philanthropist Bhagat Puran Singh in “Eh Janam Tumhare Lekhe”. Ditto for the year 1989 where he won very different roles in ‘Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro’ and ‘Bagh Bahadur’. And his turbaned Sikh numbers, which he has once again repeated several times, most recently in two web series (“Grahan” and “Tabbar”) have never been the same.

For those wondering about this easy transformation, the straightforward Punjabi in him jokes: “The Hindus and Sikhs in Punjab are no different. Beyond physical appearance, mind and sensitivity are the same. No wonder, like any true blue Punjabi, that he can laugh at himself and show up at shows with a cryptic phrase: “I am Pavan Malhotra.” Audiences may even remember her smaller parts as in “Jab We Met” or “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag”, but many still might not know anything about her true identity. Fans, excited about his roles, can always turn around and ask, “But, sir, what’s your name?” He agrees with this anomaly. What annoys the National Award winning actor is how Bollywood directors would always trust what movie magazines write about you and how often.

While talented actors are on the rise today, does he think he entered the scene a few decades too early? He disagrees: “Hrishi Da (Hrishikesh Mukherjee) would say to me,” Beta, you came too late, only the naach gaana is happening. Change is the law of nature and today it is in our favor because storytelling is in charge. He too, with three major films, ’72 Hoorain ‘,’ Unfair & Lovely ‘and’ Love Hackers’ set for release and a sequel to ‘Oh My God’ as well as another web series in the works. If the work schedule is full, so is his glass of contentment.

Whether it’s lead roles or key cameos, when film history is written he knows, “Overall, every detail and every character is remembered.” To the Punjabi tabbars with whom he closely interacted during the filming of Ajitpal Singh’s “Tabbar”, he would like to remind people how much bigger their hearts are than their chests. Incredibly proud of the land his ancestors came from as this Delhi-raised Punjabi, Sikh gurus and their teachings remain etched in his heart. Learning from the saying “Kirt karo…” and his father’s instruction to value anything and any job, he remains as grounded as he is rooted. In contact with the world around him and in phase with realistic representations.