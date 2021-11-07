From xenophobia to lazy comedy Sooryavanshi sums up the problems with Bollywood crime films

Text size:

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. 2021. A bearded man and his wife serve customers at their local restaurant when they are greeted by a woman expressing her gratitude for the meal she just enjoyed. She asks to take a selfie with the restaurant couple. They agree.

Big mistake. Using tenuous selfie facial recognition technology, the male owner is revealed to be famous Pakistani terrorist Riaaz Hafeez, a Lashkar-e-Taïba sleeper agent who has lived in India since 11/26 under a Hindu name and has committed the cardinal sin of marrying a Hindu woman. But fear not. A throaty scream that could only seem to come from a failed thrash metal singer is heard, and a 54-year-old cop gallops awkwardly through the action. Poorly choreographed fights and RDX explosions ensue until Riaaz Hafeez admits defeat and is captured.

Above is a microcosm of the action sequences that define Rohit Shetty’s latest film Sooryavanshi, starring Canada’s best, Akshay Kumar.

The first major Hindi cinema release since the end of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Shettys Sooryavanshi is not only the fourth film in its Cop Universe series but also open at Rs 26 crore nationally, dominating the Diwali season.

The excitement was indeed palpable, as the PVR outlet I went to, as well as the public themselves, gave up all the pretexts that we are still living in a pandemic. The hall was 100% occupied and was full of hissing Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif fans, as I was the only one in my section wearing a mask.

A classic by Rohit Shetty

Those looking for an action-packed, stunner follow-up to Ajay Devgns’ iconic slapping (in Singham) or the so awful-that’s-funny accent of Ranveer Singhs (in Simba) will be disappointed because Shetty and writer Yunus Sajawal decided it was time to try societal and political commentary.

Indeed, the film spends far too much time on Akshay Kumar and other awkward monologues of the main characters on the difference between well-groomed nationalist Muslims, who unmistakably revere and serve the Mumbai Counter-Terrorism Team (ATS); and bearded Muslims, wearing a Nehru jacket and skullcap, which should be viewed with suspicion.

Any claim to show real police work, cohesive plot, discernible action, or memorable characters are quickly sidelined in this marriage between a directorial style that struggles to tear off an already questionable Michael Bay, and a brand of authoritarian nationalist themes. which have come to define the majority of Akshay Kumars’ production in recent years.

Whether it’s glorifying torture for a lazy orgasm prank, using your Muslim subordinate staff as a shield for fanatic remarks, or putting your own son in the crosshairs to catch a suspected terrorist, all of them. actions in Sooryavanshi are justified for the greater good of saving India from the dangerous Pakistani Muslims.

Nationalist propaganda

Blatantly blurring the lines of fact and fiction on the Islamic terrorist attacks in India, Shetty and Sajawal stick to the pro-ATS fear by describing the LeT 40 sleeper agents as the most stealthy, cunning and infamous enemies. , who crossed the border illegally and are hiding in plain sight under Hindu names. That is, until these genius terrorists make staggering decisions like going to Mumbai on a whim for four hours and staying in a fancy hotel room without dressing up.

Frequent nationalist imagery includes menacing music playing as one of the terrorists puts on his skullcap and prays on his mat behind closed doors in his auto repair shop at night, as well as a climactic montage of the terrorist mastermind character of Jackie Shroffs reciting a prayer from Koran, as his sleeper agents gather in Mumbai to plan their grand attack.

That’s not all. During her 145 minute run, Shetty and Sajawal also managed to tackle a B-plot marital issue involving Katrina Kaif with flashbacks and all. They also brought in Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh for extended cameos in the climactic, explosive-laden action sequence.

However, unlike its predecessors, Sooryavanshi can’t even be called aggressively bad and unintentionally hilarious, as his biggest crime is that he takes himself way too seriously. The result is a propaganda action film with the least dramatic tension I have seen since Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshans. War (2019).

Amid all this overwhelming injection of nationalism and failed attempts at subtle differentiation between Muslim beliefs, Shetty and Sajawal forgot to add any genuine attempts at humor. Everything has been spared for a tired Sooryavanshi gag forgetting the names of peoples, a misguided torture farce, and Ranveers Simmba offering his own xenophobic take on the breakdown of cricket diplomacy between India and Pakistan.

What is the priority?

The film underpins its moral center on the phrase, Eye for Eye Blinds the Whole World, yet it is Rohit Shetty’s directorial vision that deserves to be diagnosed more than anything else.

That may have always been the fundamental problem. Not just with Shettys Cop Universe, but with the mainstream police-centric films of Hindi cinemas from that era.

Humanizing the main characters is not a priority. Providing meaningful stories to antagonists is not a priority. Having a compelling reason for the next big action set or filming on location isn’t a priority.

Instead, it’s the same lofty, weary goal every time, saving India from the clutches of Pakistani bogeymen.

Sooryavanshi is nothing more than Shetty and Kumar on autopilot, going through the motions in their laziest uber-patriot cash-grab to date. And they will continue to do so as long as the public pays to see them.

One can’t help but wonder if it’s too unreasonable for the Hindi film industry to balance these problematic films with realistic work without nationalism that gets mainstream releases instead of being relegated to an OTT?

Opinions are personal.

