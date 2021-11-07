Octavio Ocaa: the actor’s father ensures that his death was not accidental

Octavio Prez, father of the actor Octavio Ocaa, He pointed out that the pistol his son was carrying was that of the young man, but that the bullet that allegedly claimed his life did not match the caliber of the weapon, for which he had National Defense authorization.

In the show of the communicator Gustavo Adolfo Infante, the father of the young man, expressed his feelings after the death of his son.

“As a father, I am devastated, I have no words. But now he goes with the authorities, until the last consequences,” he said.

“My son did not smoke marijuana, my son was not an alcoholic who took two days because we had responsibilities. I’m a businessman and he was in Mexico doing my business there and I’m in Tabasco getting orders from him and we do business on a daily basis, ”he revealed.

During the interview, the actor’s father pointed out that the police had killed Octavio Ocaa “.

Octavio Prez said his son had the gun due to insecurity in the country, but he never had a cut cartridge, and assured that the bullet that hit the actor’s head, wounded by which he died, was not a .380mm caliber, but 9mm, which entered from outside the vehicle.

He also assured to have a video that a friend of the National Guard gave him and which could change the course of the decision rendered by the authorities.

“My son’s body is not an experience”

After the report of the Mexican authorities, where they indicate that Octavio Ocaa had consumed marijuana and alcohol, his father assured that in a first report they handed over to the family that they had denied the discovery of said substances.

I am very upset with this advice. They gave three releases. There is a DA who spoke to my daughter and told her that what happened first, a negative blood alcohol test, a negative Harrison test, how is he going to shoot, then they turned him over and you think I still know it.

“That’s why I brought him in, they wanted to open his body five times. My son is not an experience, they are really assholes. I didn’t let them open him all the time. Thank God. in my country I have it safe here. to stop until everyone is in jail, said the Televisa actor’s father.

