Netflix ‘Arcane’ series expands ‘League of Legends’ to entertainment

If all goes according to plan, by Saturday 6 November, more than 180 million people around the world will be keenly aware that Esoteric, a television series based on the online multiplayer game League of Legends, launches on Netflix.

This mega-consciousness won’t be so much the result of billboards, TV spots, and social media posts about the show – although there have been some, too – rather it is happening. happens when a game company, in this case Riot games, is able to tap into its gigantic, platform-integrated ecosystem and scream from the rooftops. Or, more specifically, mix into its games the kind of smart referrals, interactive experiences, and rewards (in-game collectibles, new skins) – all of which are tied to Esoteric-that make the players very, very excited. In the case of Esoteric, which is finally launched after a discontinuous production that spanned several years, the costumes and themes of the show were introduced not only for League of Legends but also to sibling titles like Team combat tactics, League of Legends: Savage Rift, and Valuing, a first-person shooter that was introduced last year. There is also a website, RiotXArcane, where anyone with a Riot game account can log in and not just get a taste of Esoteric, but earn rewards for the games they play. The launch of Esoteric Also coincides with the Riot League World Finals – the Super Bowl of its esports tournament – and the opening show that kicks off this event on Saturday (which is, yes, inspired by Esoteric), with musical performances by Imagine Dragons (who are at the origin of the show theme song), Bea Miller and JID. The entire event will then turn into a red carpet premiere for Esoteric on the Riot campus in Santa Monica, California, which will be broadcast live on Twitch. Riot CEO Nicolas laurent refers to it all as “this ridiculously cool integrated experience”, something he says the company does first and foremost for “the gamers”.

It’s easy to see why. At last count, there were over 180 million people playing in the MDR universe (which includes all Riot games except Valuing), explaining why Riot can afford to focus on their own platform when it comes to marketing a TV show. (Although there are still external partnerships, for example with Fortnite, who sells a new skin related to Jinx, the MDR character who is voiced by Ella Purnell in the series.) This fan base, which is just lower than Netflix’s global subscriber count, also explains why Riot sees an opportunity to create a multimedia universe similar to those born by Disney and Marvel. Riot has already initiated this project with its esports division, which the company launched a few years later. MDR debuted in 2009, and with musical ramifications such as K / YES, the virtual K-pop group featured in MDR who also publish real songs that go beyond the Billboard graphics. But with the launch of Esoteric, Riot’s very first traditional entertainment, the gaming giant is taking its biggest step towards becoming a cultural powerhouse for a population that transcends gamers. Indeed, Laurent is convinced that a games company like Riot will inevitably become the “entertainment company of the 21st century”, just as Disney has been for the past 100 years, given the meteoric growth of the industry. of the game. In 2020, the games industry generated $ 177.8 billion worldwide, according to Newzoo. That’s nearly double what the box office and streaming were in 2019 (the best year of comparison due to the pandemic), which topped just over $ 100 billion, according to the AMP.

“Video games will be the mass market of tomorrow,” says Laurent. “The game will be the center of the entertainment. So in 30 years, if you say, “Oh, this business is all about gamers,” it’ll be like, “Yeah. So everyone, right? I think that’s where the world is going. This bet explains why Riot has Shauna Spenley in January as the company’s global president of entertainment. A 15-year alumnus of Netflix, where she oversaw marketing and consumer products, Spenley knows a thing or two about brand expansion. (Spenley’s hiring comes as a result of allegations sexism and harassment in the workplace at Riot, which has led to a reorganization of some of its staff and more women in leadership positions.) Although the development and production of Esoteric started years before Spenley’s arrival, she’s central to how Riot views “this extraordinary intellectual property,” she says, and finds ways to develop it. “It’s a story that has so many different tentacles and ways we can take it. It can make different tonal journeys. You can become gloomy or horrified. It’s like the beginnings of a universe that really attracted me, and which had depth. Where (at Netflix) I had breadth, here I have depth. Spenley says she was well aware of the “gaming curse” when it comes to adapting video games for television and movies when she arrived at Riot. But she thinks the tide is turning, referring to versions like Netflix’s The witcher and Paramount’s 2020 adaptation of Sonic the hedgehog. These titles aside, the graveyard of failed attempts is vast, from Loss To Assassin’s Creed To Halo, which never even went into production, despite a made for Hollywood ground by Microsoft (scenarios delivered to talent agencies by men dressed in Spartan armor).

But she hopes Esoteric– in which the citizens of glitzy Parisian-style Piltover and seedy underground Zaun clash – given that Riot has gone out of his way to avoid typical missteps, such as relying on Hollywood creators to take over. Instead of outsourcing, Riot kept everything in-house, hiring their own executives and players to work on the script and even self-funded the project and not pitching it to distributors until nearly all of the episodes were filmed. (The show was created by Riot veterans Christian Linke, which is also a MDR music composer and Alex Yee, with Linke as showrunner.) “What happens is you can hire really talented people, but you still have the Hollywood economy, where if the movie or TV show isn’t going in the right direction, at some point given, pivoting or canceling is not economically viable, ”says Laurent. “We wanted to have that control.

Indeed, two years ago when “we were super happy with the animation and the characters and the direction, but we had big doubts about the story, we actually put the project on hiatus for more. one year, ”says Laurent. “It was financially difficult to bear, and we didn’t think a traditional distributor or studio would put up with that. But we put up with it, and in the end I think it paid off in quality. “ Hollywood TV screenwriters were called in to help work on the script, and while things were on hold, Fortiche, the French animation house behind EsotericThe lush, hand-painted backdrops and vividly drawn characters turned to making music videos for Riot’s K / DA group. “They had stepped up production, they were ready to go,” says Laurent. “It was very difficult to say to them, ‘Hey, actually, we’re going to take a break.’ They had hired hundreds of animators. But we said, okay, we don’t want to lose you, we don’t want to lose talent. Let’s work on other projects in the meantime. So they made clips for our game. These videos came from that time when there was nothing going on in the show. Sometimes bad times turn into opportunities.